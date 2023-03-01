The Mandalorian Season 3: Where is Cara Dune?

Where is Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Season 3? Gina Carano’s mercenary was last seen in Season 2, so will she return to the Star Wars show?

Carano made her debut as Cara Dune in the first season of The Mandalorian, assisting Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin on his quest to protect Grogu and eventually handing Moff Gideon over to the New Republic.

However, the star was sacked by Lucasfilm amid backlash to offensive social media posts, including one which appeared to compare being a Republican in modern-day America to a Jewish person in the Holocaust.

Carano’s time in Star Wars may be over, but what happened to her character in the world of The Mandalorian?

Where is Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Cara Dune was “recruited by special forces” following the events of The Mandalorian Season 2.

In the first episode of Season 3, Din reunites with High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on Nevarro, where Cara Dune earlier served as his marshal.

While Nevarro is a safer, more prosperous place now that it’s ever been, there’s still the possibility of trouble on some corners, especially from pirates. Greef asks Din to be his marshal, but he turns him down on account of having to travel to Mandalore.

He asks what happened to Cara, and Greef says: “After she brought in Moff Gideon, she was recruited by special forces.”

So, she hasn’t been killed off, but she’ll remain offscreen fighting her own battles against the Empire. It’s unclear whether she’ll ever be recast, but the character will remain alive.

Executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa told Deadline: “Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world.

“It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show. But at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters – Din Djarin and Grogu – so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Dave Filoni also said: “We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings. We’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 is streaming now on Disney+. You can also check out our other coverage of the show here.

