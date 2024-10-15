Joker 2 digital release date revealed as ticket sales collapse worldwide

Nobody’s laughing now: Joker 2 has just revealed its digital release date, and you’ll be able to watch it at home less than a month after it arrived in theaters.

Five years ago, Joker became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, garnered critical acclaim, and earned multiple Oscar nominations (it even won a couple, including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix).

Joker: Folie à Deux premiered in cinemas earlier this month, its highly anticipated follow-up with Lady Gaga starring alongside Phoenix as Harley Quinn. It should have been foolproof.

To call it a disaster wouldn’t be an exaggeration. It’s currently sitting at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes (with a 32% audience rating), it was just dethroned by Terrifier 3 at the box office, and Warner Bros is projected to lose anywhere between $150-200 million.

Joker 2 will be available to buy or rent on-demand from Tuesday, October 29. That’s less than four weeks since the start of its theatrical run.

Warner Bros.

It didn’t get off to a great start. With unenthused reviews and even worse word of mouth, it opened with $37m in North America and $77m worldwide. That’s a huge step down from Joker’s $240m worldwide opening in 2019 (not to mention it’s less than Morbius, The Marvels, and The Flash).

Unfortunately, unlike what D:Ream famously sang, things haven’t got better. In its second weekend, it earned just $7 million in the US – that’s a loss of over 80%, the worst drop for a comic book movie ever.

What this means for Joker 2

It’s a grim forecast for Joker 2’s remaining time in theaters. With Terrifier 3 dominating screens and Smile 2 hitting cinemas this week, expect its showtimes to be cut down quite dramatically.

Ordinarily, movies getting a VOD release so soon after arriving in theaters attract a lot of criticism; after all, if you can’t allow a film to find an audience, why will it perform any better via on-demand platforms?

With Joker 2, it makes sense. Warner Bros needs to recoup some of their financial losses, and making it available as a PVOD title (that means it’ll cost around $24.99 to buy) is a surefire way to target audiences who weren’t willing to give it a chance on the big screen.

As for its release on a streaming service, Joker 2 will come to Max first, but it’s unclear exactly when it’ll be added to the platform.

