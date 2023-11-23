Top 10 best anime live-action adaptations

Everyone knows that live-action adaptations are often bad – but there are also exceptions to every rule. So, here are 10 that do justice to the source material.

Live-action adaptations of popular anime have been churned out in recent years. While Netflix’s One Piece finally turned the tide on fans’ collective apprehension about their favorite franchises being turned into live-action, did you know that good adaptations have existed for decades?

Striking the balance between capturing the essence of their source material to bringing these larger-than-life anime stories into a far more realistic medium isn’t an easy task. As you can see from the numerous adaptations that received negative reviews from critics and fans alike.

You probably already have an idea of a live-action adaptation that failed to meet your expectations (Netflix’s Death Note comes to mind). So, let’s take a look at 10 that actually did something right.

Best 10 anime live-action adaptations

Push the anime live-action adaptations that feature in your nightmares out of your mind, because these are ten of the best films and TV series out there.

10. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Just like the beloved Pokémon franchise it took inspiration from, Pokémon Detective Pikachu is nothing more than a bit of fun that can be enjoyed by all ages.

Loosely adapted from the 2016 video game of the same name, Detective Pikachu features a star Hollywood cast, including Ryan Reynold, Suki Waterhouse and Ken Watanabe.

The plot revolves around a young man called Tim Goodman who gave up his dream of becoming a Pokémon trainer after his mother died. However, when his father goes missing, Tim decides to find out what happened to him. And aiding his investigation is none other than Detective Pikachu.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

9. Gokusen (2002)

Based on Kazueko Morimoto’s 2000-2007 manga, Gokusen is one of those rare series where the live-action preceded the anime. And, if I dare say so myself, is actually a lot better (sorry Madhouse).

The storyline has been seen time and time before. Overly optimistic young teacher joins and inner city school and finds a way to get through to the badly behaved students. However, with Gokusen, there’s a Yakuza twist.

The series follows Yamaguchi Kumiko, the homeroom teacher of Shirokin Gakuen’s class 3-D. Filled with delinquent, poor performing students, Kumiko uses her martial arts skills and positive personality to win over her students and the hearts of fans for three seasons, and even a movie.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

8. Nana (2005)

Just like Gokusen, Nana (2005) also came before the anime version, which is probably why it’s so good.

Live-action adaptations generally work better when the source material is grounded in reality. And nothing could be more real than Ai Yazawa’s iconic slice-of-life shojo manga Nana.

The story revolves around two young women, Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu, who move to Tokyo in pursuit of their dreams. All Osaki wants is fame and all Komatsu wants is love, but a chance encounter of a train triggers a series of heart-warming and heart-breaking events that many viewers can relate to.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Viki

7. One Piece (2023)

Of course Netflix’s One Piece adaptation had to feature on this list. The series was surrounded by speculation and anticipation since it was first announced, with fans concerned that it wouldn’t do justice to Eiichiro Oda’s shonen masterpiece. But, to almost everyone’s surprise, the series turned out to be one of the best anime adaptations of all time.

Just like the manga and anime, the series follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the fabled “One Piece”. But they’re not the only pirate crew on the hunt. Discover their journey like never before in live-action – this one is definitely worth a watch.

Available to watch on: Netflix

6. Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Hiroaki Samura’s hit seinen manga Blade of the Immortal ran from 1993 to 2012 and spawned an equally popular 2008 anime adaptation of the same name. But the fan service didn’t stop there.

Renowned director Takashi Miike, known for 13 Assassins, reimagined the anime series for the cinema to produce this action-packed masterpiece that preserves the dark atmosphere we fell in love with in the anime.

Just like the anime and manga, the story follows Manji, a master swordsman cursed with immortality. In an attempt to make up for his past and undo the spell, Manji sets off on a quest to help a young girl called Rin avenge her family’s deaths.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

5. Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Hollywood isn’t known for producing anime live-action remakes (or getting them right), but Alita: Battle Angel is one of those rare examples where the live-action is better than the anime.

Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Gunnm, Alita: Battle Angel is set in a dystopian future. In the film, we watch as Dr. Ido discovers a young cyborg girl’s broken body while searching for spare parts with a fully working human brain. Ido fixes her up and names her Alita, after his deceased daughter. The movie follows her journey as she discovers this new world, living beneath the dark shadow of Zalem city.

Available to watch on: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

4. Speed Racer (2008)

Classic anime series Speed Racer was adapted for the silver screen by none other than the Wachowskis.

Based on Tatsuo Yoshia’s manga series of the same name, this sports action comedy film features an all-star Hollywood cast, including Emile Hirsch and Christina Ricci.

Just like the anime and manga, the plot revolves around a talented 18-year-old “speed racer” who has just broken into the high-stakes world of automobile racing. However, along the way, he uncovers a series of secrets about his family and his brother’s death.

The anime is known for its extravagant action sequences and colorful characters, which the Wachowskis skillfully capture in this stunning rename.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

3. Inuyashiki (2018)

Adapted from Hiroya Oku’s 2017 manga and anime series of the same name, this 2018 superhero film is one of the highest-rated entries on our list.

The story follows a middle-aged office worker who’s living a typically boring and unfulfilling adult life. He has no friends, his wife doesn’t love him and his family don’t appreciate him. However, that all changes when he’s accidentally crushed by an alien spaceship and they turn him into a cyborg as an apology.

Both the anime and live-action versions are highly-rated, making it one of those series where fans are often unable to choose which version they prefer. Although, in our opinion, the live-action is very slightly better.

Available to watch on: Netflix (Japan)

2. Alice in Borderland (2020)

Alice in Borderland’s live-action TV series is one of the most well-known exceptions to the “anime is always better” rule.

Based on the 2014-2015 anime, this 2020 live-action series set the ball rolling for several more Netflix adaptations (yes, we know Death Note came first, but let’s try and not think about that).

This immersive death game sci-fi thriller is one that even people who aren’t familiar with the manga or anime can enjoy. It’s set in an alternate version of Tokyo where seemingly normal people must compete in deadly games to extend their “visa” – which is essentially how long they have left to live.

Available to watch on: Netflix

1. Rurouni Kenshin (2012-2021)

Rurouni Kenshin is one of the most iconic samurai anime series of all time. So its no surprise that it got its very own amazing live-action adaptation.

These live-action adaptations include a total of five movies that came out between 2012-2021, and cover most of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin manga in surprising detail.

While there’s a nostalgic quality to the classic anime, the Rurouni Kenshin film series is a vibrant spectacle of action, gore and heart-wrenching emotion tied up in a historical package.

Set in Japan’s Meiji era, the story begins with a former assassin called Hitokiri Battosai who transforms into Himura Kenshin, a reformed swordsman who has vowed never to take another life.

Available to watch on: Netflix

There are plenty of live-action anime adaptations out there. However, these 10 movies serve as an entertaining reminder that sometimes the original isn’t always the best.

