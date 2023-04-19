Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion: Is it worth the watch?

The anime adaptation of the popular manhwa Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion has started streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s a look at if the series is worth watching.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion is an unusual Isekai anime set in a world where the protagonist struggles to survive.

The story is portrayed from the POV of the female protagonist, Raeliana McMillan, who tries her best to avoid her fate of dying at the hands of her fiancee.

The series still has a lot to cover and has to introduce several more characters. But within the first two episodes, viewers glimpse the stellar animation and a brief introduction to the plot. Though there’s more to come, it is enough to determine whether or not the series is worth watching.

The plot of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion

The story follows Park Eunha, who finds herself inside a novel living as a side character, Raeliana McMillian. Living in modern-day Korea, Park finally gets her wish to be accepted into a reputed college. However, just as she receives the message, she is pushed off the terrace, and somehow she ends up in the novel.

The character she possesses is a close friend of the female protagonist Beatrice. Raeliana’s character is destined to die at the hands of her fiancée, who will poison her tea. The fiancée will also manipulate Raeliana’s parents into giving up their oil business.

However, Raeliana, who already knows how the future will turn out to be, has no intention of accepting her fate. Unable to break up with the persistent fiancée, she makes a deal with Duke Noah Wynknight. For mutual benefits, they both put up a pretence of an engagement. That is how Raeliana ends up living at the Duke’s mansion.

Is the series worth the watch?

So far, the Manhwa adaptation is on point. The first episode does a fine job of establishing the story’s setting. It explains the rise of capitalism, with the merchant class becoming wealthy and buying noble titles. Raeliana’s family is one of them, being referred to as the “Noveau Rich.” However, the old nobility feared those rich, new nobles would challenge their power. Therefore, they are desperate to suppress the new nobles.

On the surface, the King is on the side of the new nobles, while the King’s brother, Noah, is on the old nobles’ side. Nonetheless, there is a hidden conspiracy behind it, and Raeliana knowingly puts herself in the middle of the power struggle. The characters are breathed life into, and that only adds more charm to the story. The female protagonist is unproblematic and uses her wits to survive in an unknown world.

On the other hand, the male protagonist seems to hide many secrets and cannot trust others. The voice acting is appreciable, with the subbed version being a bit better than the dubbed. All in all, the series is simplistic yet engaging. Therefore, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion is definitely worth the watch.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

