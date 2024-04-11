Since last night came and went, there’s one question being asked: why isn’t WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain out yet? Here’s everything we know.

For context, during WrestleMania XL this weekend, WWE released a trailer for its upcoming documentary, WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain.

The film promised to give a behind the scenes look at the wildest moments in the lead-up to the 2024 event, including The Rock’s heel turn and Cody Rhodes’ challenge to Roman Reigns.

At the end of the clip, WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain is said to be arriving on Wednesday, April 10, on YouTube. But the doc is still nowhere to be seen.

Why isn’t WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain out yet?

Although it’s not currently known why WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain isn’t out yet, there are a few theories circulating. While some speculate that WWE decided to wait until after the AEW All In footage had aired, others think the uploaders simply forgot.

For context, last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the Young Bucks present backstage footage from the 2023 London event All In, involving the infamous brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Since the All In footage has been and gone, perhaps WWE is holding off from releasing the doc until the furor dies down.

Another theory is simply that, well, they forgot.

Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp said earlier today (April 11) that he’s “asked WWE the status of the WrestleMania XL Behind The Curtain documentary that was to release Wednesday, but haven’t heard back,” before adding that he’s “trying.”

No doubt we’ll learn more about the situation today, especially with the influx of messages tagging WWE and asking when the documentary will arrive. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when new information rolls in.

