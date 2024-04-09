SportsWrestling

When is the WWE Draft? RAW and Smackdown dates confirmed

Hunter Haas
The WWE Draft returns at the end of April as the company confirms start dates for RAW and SmackdownYouTube: Official WWE

The WWE Draft is an annual event that sees superstars drafted from one roster to another as both brands — RAW and Smackdown — alternate selections.

The WWE introduced its first draft in 2002, and after a one-year hiatus, it became a fixture. The draft would occur once a year, between March and July, from 2004 to 2011.

The idea was to introduce fresh feuds to wrestling fans by shuffling the deck of superstars. With an heavy emphasis on the brand split in the 2000s, it typically defined the coming 12 months for each brand.

The draft disappeared in 2012 and didn’t return for five years. But it has aired every year since then, sans 2022. And the latest incarnation will soon be upon the WWE Universe.

Contents

When is the 2024 WWE Draft?

The 2024 WWE Draft will begin on the April 26 episode of Smackdown, with the remainder of the event taking place on the April 29 episode of RAW.

Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis and RAW general manager Adam Pearce will alternate draft picks each night.

Who is eligible for the 2024 WWE Draft?

While every superstar on Smackdown and RAW is eligible to be drafted, there is another pool of talent for the two general managers to choose from — NXT.

A rising brand in its own right, NXT is considered the developmental league of the WWE. Many current main eventers began there, and the promise of future stars adds to the allure of the draft.

How can I watch the 2024 WWE Draft live?

Smackdown airs live at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on FOX every Friday, while RAW airs live at 8 PM ET on USA Network every Monday. Each show is also available on Hulu the day after it airs.

The April 26-29 draft comes only a week before the premium live event, WWE Backlash. It promises to shake up both rosters and provide fans with shocking selections in the process.

Related Topics

WWE

About The Author

Hunter Haas

Hunter Haas is the Senior Sports Writer at Dexerto. Over the last two years he has worked as a writer and editor for FanSided at NFLMocks. He also served as an editor at The Raider Ramble and The Blue Stable, two independent NFL sites. Hunter loves the NFL, MLB, NBA, and UFC. You can email him here: hunter.haas@dexerto.com

keep reading
Logan Paul claims that wrestling in the WWE is more challenging than boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Boxing
Logan Paul claims WWE is more difficult than boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Hunter Haas
Randy Orton (left) and IShowSpeed (right) at WrestleMania 40.
Wrestling
IShowSpeed reveals crushing injuries after WrestleMania 40 appearance
Matthew Legros
Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey
Wrestling
Ronda Rousey says WWE must “clean out” Vince McMahon’s “cronies”
Sean McCormick
Wrestlemania 40 is receiving rave reviews from WWE fans after an all-time main event
Wrestling
WWE fans call Wrestlemania 40 main event “the best ever”
Hunter Haas
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech