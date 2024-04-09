When is the WWE Draft? RAW and Smackdown dates confirmed

The WWE Draft is an annual event that sees superstars drafted from one roster to another as both brands — RAW and Smackdown — alternate selections.

The WWE introduced its first draft in 2002, and after a one-year hiatus, it became a fixture. The draft would occur once a year, between March and July, from 2004 to 2011.

The idea was to introduce fresh feuds to wrestling fans by shuffling the deck of superstars. With an heavy emphasis on the brand split in the 2000s, it typically defined the coming 12 months for each brand.

The draft disappeared in 2012 and didn’t return for five years. But it has aired every year since then, sans 2022. And the latest incarnation will soon be upon the WWE Universe.

When is the 2024 WWE Draft?

The 2024 WWE Draft will begin on the April 26 episode of Smackdown, with the remainder of the event taking place on the April 29 episode of RAW.

Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis and RAW general manager Adam Pearce will alternate draft picks each night.

Who is eligible for the 2024 WWE Draft?

While every superstar on Smackdown and RAW is eligible to be drafted, there is another pool of talent for the two general managers to choose from — NXT.

A rising brand in its own right, NXT is considered the developmental league of the WWE. Many current main eventers began there, and the promise of future stars adds to the allure of the draft.

Article continues after ad

How can I watch the 2024 WWE Draft live?

Smackdown airs live at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on FOX every Friday, while RAW airs live at 8 PM ET on USA Network every Monday. Each show is also available on Hulu the day after it airs.

The April 26-29 draft comes only a week before the premium live event, WWE Backlash. It promises to shake up both rosters and provide fans with shocking selections in the process.