CM Punk roasts Seth Rollins’ “goofy” Wrestlemania 40 entrance

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre kicked off the second night of Wrestlemania 40 with an exciting championship bout. But CM Punk’s hilarious commentary stole the show.

In a battle for the World Heavyweight Title, reigning champion Seth Rollins made his way to the ring with The Mummers, donning Adam Rose and the Rosebuds-esque attire.

Rollins danced his way down the ramp, where the “Scottish Psychopath” awaited. But on Rollins’ way to the ring, guest commentator CM Punk lit into the entrance.

Punk, a long-time rival of Rollins, called him a “goof.” Fellow announcer Pat McAfee also cracked jokes and couldn’t contain his laughter in the process.

”Liberace is rolling over in his grave right now,” Punk said to the amusement of McAfee.

Fans online joined in the roasting, as many agreed with Punk’s assessment, with one X user calling Rollins a “clown.”

But plenty of WWE fans praised Rollins’ unique arrival to the ring, labeling him an “icon” while dancing along at home and in the crowd during the entrance.

Rollins entered the matchup with significant injuries suffered at the hands of The Rock on Night 1 of Wrestlemania 40.

As a result, the champion quickly found himself on the mat following a shocking “Claymore Kick” by McIntyre moments after the bell rang.

Rollins bravely fought back, but the injuries proved to be too costly. McIntyre dominated the matchup and ended the inaugural champion’s reign.