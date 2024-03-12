Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived, famously died at the end of the franchise’s final film, but how did he come back to life?

It’s no secret that Harry Potter is one of the most popular book/movie franchises in the world with both kids and adults.

The story follows the titular Harry, a young wizard, as he’s tasked to take on Lord Voldemort, the most powerful evil wizard in the world, in order to save the Wizarding World from destruction.

Harry famously died at the end of the final book/movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, but he does end up saving the day, so how did he come back to life?

Article continues after ad

How did Harry Potter come back to life after being killed?

Harry Potter came back to life because Voldemort was acting as an anchor for him on Earth.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Voldemort used some of Harry’s blood as part of a spell to give him a new human form.

Article continues after ad

Because of this decision, Voldemort accidentally made himself into a version of a Horcrux for Harry. A Horcrux is an item, or person, that can be used by a witch or wizard to store a piece of their soul inside so they can become immortal.

By using Harry’s blood, Voldemort took some of his mother, Lily’s, protective magic from him and basically made it so Harry could not die when Voldemort hit him with the Killing Curse at the end of Deathly Hallows.

Article continues after ad

However, this was not the only factor at play when it came to Harry’s resurrection because the Horcrux magic between Harry and Voldemort worked both ways.

In The Sorcerer’s Stone, it’s revealed that, when Voldemort tried to kill Harry, Lily’s protective magic stopped him, so his spell ended up backfiring and destroying his human form and allowing a piece of his soul to latch onto Harry.

Article continues after ad

So, when Harry went into the Forbidden Forest to face Voldemort for what he thought was the last time, Voldemort’s Killing Curse actually just killed the piece of his soul that lived inside Harry and sent the young wizard to limbo.

Article continues after ad

While in limbo, Harry met up with Professor Albus Dumbledore who explains that, because Harry willingly went into the forest to sacrifice himself for the Wizarding World, he was granted the opportunity to return to Earth with the piece of Voldemort within him.

At the end of the day, there were many reasons behind Harry’s resurrection because his relationship to Voldemort and the magic surrounding the pair was incredibly complicated and hard to explain, so there isn’t just one reason to explain how he came back to life.