What is the best Harry Potter house?

The Harry Potter franchise features four houses that students from Hogwarts School are sorted into, but which is the best?

One of the most defining features of the Harry Potter franchise is the four houses featured within Hogwarts School.

When students first arrive at the school, they are sorted into one of the four houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

Though there are four choices for students to essentially pick from, many Harry Potter fans have wondered and argued over which house is considered the best. So, here’s your definitive answer as to which house in Harry Potter is superior.

Article continues after ad

What is the best house in Harry Potter?

Gryffindor is considered to be the best house in Harry Potter.

Though it is not stated outright, it is widely known that Gryffindor House is considered to be the best house at Hogwarts.

Most of the important main characters sorted into that house so the occupants and their antics are featured heavily throughout the books/movies, which lets fans see the house as a well-rounded figure.

Article continues after ad

Plus, most fans prefer the Gryffindor standard traits over the over houses’ as Gryffindors are known to be bold, courageous, and adventurous.

Some Harry Potter fans consider Slytherin to be the best house, but that notion is often brushed away since the majority of the series’ most evil characters were sorted into that house and that legacy has been marred because of it.

Article continues after ad

As for Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff, they’re unfortunately not brought up in this conversation most of the time as they’re very much considered to be backdrop houses in the main story.