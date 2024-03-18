Dobby is widely regarded as one of the most innocent characters in the Harry Potter franchise, so how exactly did he die?

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, fans were introduced to a magical, mischievous house-elf named Dobby who seemed hellbent on making Harry’s life very difficult as the creature tried to drive him out of Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry.

However, it was later revealed in the film that he was only trying to help Harry as he knew his life was in grave danger and he didn’t want the young wizard to suffer at the hands of that threat.

From then on, Dobby was widely regarded as one of the most innocent creatures within the franchise until his tragic death in The Deathly Hallows. But, how exactly did Harry’s most trusted house-elf companion die?

How did Dobby die in Harry Potter?

Dobby died from a knife in his chest thrown by Bellatrix Lestrange.

In The Deathly Hallows, Dobby sneaks into Malfoy Manor in order to save Harry, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Garrick Ollivander, and Luna Lovegood as they are being kept there as prisoners.

During their escape, Dobby causes a chandelier to fall on Bellatrix in order to give Harry to Disapparate with the Goblin Griphook to Shell Cottage, where the rest of the group had gone.

However, while Disapparating, Bellatrix throws a knife at Harry, Dobby, and Griphook and, upon arriving at their destination, Harry discovers that the knife wounds were fatal.

Dobby ended up dying in Harry’s arms on the beach in front of the cottage and his last words were a whispered, “Harry Potter.”

Harry and Ron then dig a grave for Dobby in the same spot in front of the cottage and, in a final act of kindness towards the house-elf, Harry places on a flat rock on the burial mound with the phrase, “HERE LIES DOBBY, A FREE ELF.”

