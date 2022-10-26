Who is Andy Serkis playing in Andor? New Star Wars character Kino Loy explained

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Andy Serkis made a surprise appearance in Andor today, playing a prison inmate. Here’s everything we know about his character, Kino Loy.

At the end of Andor Episode 7, Cassian was arrested. At the start of Episode 8, the character – now going by the name Keef Girgo – is sent to a prison called Narkina Five.

Taken on a Transport – and made to remove his shoes for painful reasons that quickly become clear – Cassian is brought to the jail, which is on a tiny man-made island.

Once processed, he’s sent to work, which is where he meets Kino Loy.

Who does Andy Serkis play in Andor?

Andy Serkis plays Kino Loy in Andor, a prison inmate in charge of productivity, who explains the work to Cassian, and issues instructions.

“This is Unit Five-Two-D” he bellows as Andor. “Level Five. Unit Two. D is for day-shift. Seven levels of factory. Seven rooms per level. Seven tables per room. Seven men, each table. My name is Kino Loy. I’m the Five-Two-D unit manager. The 49 men in this room answer to me.”

He then explains that guards only enter to pick up the dead and bring their replacements, before continuing his speech….

“It’s a 12-hour shift. Productivity is encouraged. Evaluation is constant. You have been assigned to table five, which is the pod that is behind because you’re not on the line doing your job. You see the main boxes one-through-seven? Those are the scores for the tables in this room, on this shift.

“The seven tallies are the running shift total of all the other rooms on this floor. You play against all the other tables in this room. I play against all the other rooms.

“The point of this conversation is that you understand one thing most clearly. I have 249 days left of my sentence. I have a free hand in how I run this room. I’m used to seeing my room in the top three on the level. You will want to keep that happening. I’m sensing you understand me.

“Sick, injured – you talk to me. Problems with another inmate – I’ll know before you do. Losing hope, your mind – keep it to yourself. Don’t ever slow up my line. Table five.”

Kino Loy then spends the rest of the episode barking orders at his men, complaining about productivity levels, and chewing Cassian out for taking a breather.

Supreme Leader Snoke returns

Andor isn’t the first time Andy Serkis has appeared in Star Wars. The English actor portrayed Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens. That character was killed in The Last Jedi. And his Snoke voice was heard in The Rise of Skywalker.

Serkis will also soon be heard voicing a character called Thul’Oquray opposite Star Wars star Mark Hamill in video game Squadron 42.

Andor is currently streaming on Disney+, which can be subscribed to here.