Who does Rachel Zegler play in Shazam 2? Goddess Anthea explained

We now know who Rachel Zegler is playing in Shazam 2, with the West Side Story star a goddess sister to the film’s villains.

A second trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has dropped, and thanks to some fresh footage – as well as a new interview with director David Sandberg – we now have a better idea regarding who Rachel Zegler is playing.

The superhero sequel is only Zegler’s second film role, and the identity of her character was previously kept under wraps. Though a tweet concerning some Funko Pops (see below) did somewhat give the game away.

Now we know how her character fits into the movie, and what the actress definitely won’t be doing in Shazam 2.

Rachel Zegler plays Anthea in Shazam 2

Speaking to Variety (as quoted by ScreenRant) Zegler previously said: “There’s three goddesses. I am the youngest of three goddesses, there’s three sisters. We come and shake up the Shazamily a bit. It’s such a fun movie… I’m very excited to see the finished product.”

We know that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu play two of those sisters, in the shape of Atlas daughters Hespera and Calypso. Zegler plays the third of those sisters, Anthea. Though at present, it isn’t clear is she’s an antagonist – like her siblings – or whether she’ll fight with Zachary Levi’s Shazam on the good side.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the character, director David Sandberg revealed that Anthea will have chemistry with Jack Dylan Grazer’s Freddy, so expect romance to be blossoming there.

One thing she definitely won’t be doing however, is singing, as Sandberg wasn’t aware of her vocal chops. “It’s funny because I had no idea about her singing,” the director tells EW. “It seems like in every other movie she sings. In ours, she doesn’t because I just didn’t know!”

What is Shazam 2 about?

Sandberg sees Fury of the Gods as a continuation of the original Shazam!, continuing Billy Batson’s very personal journey.

“It’s sort of an extension of the first movie,” Sandberg tells EW. “He finally found a family in that movie. But now, we see him struggling a bit now that they’re growing up. He’s holding on very tightly to his family because he doesn’t want everyone to just scatter and go do their own thing. He just found his family, and he wants to have them all together.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits screens worldwide on March 17, 2023, and we’ll update this article when we know more about Rachel Zegler’s character. Find out more about the movie here.