Shazam 2 Easter Eggs: Best cameos, jokes and DC references explained

Shazam 2 – aka Shazam! Fury of the Gods – is in cinemas now, so these are the best cameos, jokes, and DC Easter Eggs we spotted in the movie.

Fury of the Gods is a superhero sequel that’s once again directed by David F. Sandberg, from a script by Chris Morgan and Henry Grayden.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world.”

Fury of the Gods reunites the cast of the original, while adding the likes of Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler to the mix as the villainous Daughters of Atlas.

The best Shazam! Fury of the Gods Easter Eggs

Shazam 2 is filled with Easter Eggs, including superhero cameos, DC references, returning characters, and more, with the following a few of our favorites.

We’re going to go into MAROR detail however, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Captai Marvel IS Shazam

Shazam was originally known as Captain Marvel before rights issues and legal disputes saw him rebrand. But the team behind Fury of the Gods found a way to say the name when someone suggests it as a possible moniker for Shazam.

“I actually didn’t think we were going to be allowed to say it,” director David F. Sandberg tells Uproxx. “When we were shooting that scene, he actually had a different line. But I was like, well, ‘Let’s do a take where you call him Captain Marvel. We’re not going to be able to use it, but let’s just get it.’

“Then I was talking to the guys at DC and I was like, ‘Can we put it in the movie? Is that okay?’ And they were like, ‘Well, yeah, I mean, Marvel mentioned Superman and Batman, or whatever, in Eternals and different movies.” So that’s how this awesome in-joke came to be.

1970s Billy Batson appears

In the mid-1970s, a Shazam TV show ran on CBS for 28 episodes, with an actor called Michael Gray playing Billy Batson. And that just happens to be the same Michael Gray who says the name ‘Captain Marvel’ in the aforementioned scene.

As Zachary Levi explains in the above video at the three-minute mark: “That is said by the actor who played Billy Batson in the television series of Shazam. We were able to get him there to do a little cameo – a little Easter Egg – in ‘Call me Captain Marvel.’ Which is really fun.”

Fairyland

In the Hall of Doors on the Rock of Eternity, one doorway leads to a place called Fairyland. Which is ripped directly from the pages of the comics.

Also known as Grimmworld, Fairyland is a realm filled with magic as well as mythical and supernatural creatures. Which is a nice set-up for the finale with is filled with minotaurs, cyclopses, and of course, unicorns.

Wonder Woman appears

This is Shazam! Fury of the Gods worst kept secret, as Warner Bros. decided to include Wonder Woman’s cameo in last-minute TV spots, doubtless to drum up extra interest in the film on the eve of its release.

Director David F. Sandberg was none-too-happy, tweeting: “There’s some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh, maybe don’t be online or watch TV with ads.”

He then tweeted: “I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers.”

It’s a shame that this one did get spoiled however, as the movie does a great job of throwing you off the scent, with Wonder Woman seeming to appear in an earlier sequence that ends up being a dream, only to actually appear during the film’s climax. Oh well.

Fast and Furious reference

The Fast and Furious movies are all about family. Literally, as all the characters seems to be somehow related at this point. And also metaphorically, with family being plot, theme, and motivation for the increasingly ridiculous F&F flicks.

Family is also at the heart of Shazam, with Billy Batson finding his own at a foster home, then spending much of this sequel fearing he’ll lose them. It also inspires one of the movie’s most meta moments, when Shazam says he’s seen all the Fast and Furious movies to the villainous Hespera. Played by Helen Mirren, who appears in the Fast and Furious movies. Some of which are written by Chris Morgan. Who in turn, wrote Shazam 2.

Co-writer Henry Gayden explained the origin of the joke to CinemaBlend: “Chris came in and wrote on this movie, and I put that joke in to nod to him. That was a doff of the cap. And then casting began. Then Helen Mirren. And then we were like, ‘Is this weird?’ And then I said, ‘No. It was better.’ I’ll say, I think it’s better.”

Mark Strong cameo, kind-of

Mark Strong played antagonist Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in the first film, who of course is a major Shazam villain in the books. He pops up in Fury of the Gods, but unfortunately only via a flashback to the first film’s finale.

Which is disappointing as the mid-credit scene at the end of that flick saw him meeting evil alien caterpillar Mister Mind, precipitating them teaming up in a future film, to conquer the Seven Realms. But with Shazam 3 looking unlikely right now, chances are that’s the last we’ve seen of Strong’s Sivana.

The Burning Violin returns

Eagle-eyed viewers could spot a burning fiddle at the Rock of Eternity in the first film. Which is thought to be the violin from a 1946 issue of Captain Marvel Adventures, in which a ‘Magic Fiddle’ spews flames.

Well that instrument makes another appearance in Shazam 2, our heroes questioning what it is and why it exists early in the film. Then using it to distract the villains late in proceedings. Making it an excellent example of set-up and pay-off.

Fury of the Gods is in cinemas now, while you can read more of our Shazam coverage below…

