Shazam 2 is in cinemas now, but is Wonder Woman sharing the screen with Billy Batson in Fury of the Gods? Read on to find out.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the second – and maybe last – of the Shazam movies. You can read our review of the movie here, while the official synopsis is as follows…

“Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world.”

The villains are a trio of women this time – the Daughters of Atlas – played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. Who are also the Gods of the film’s title. But there’s another seeming deity in DC Universe – demigoddess Wonder Woman. So does Gal Gadot join the gang in Shazam 2? We’ve got the answer, but beware of SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Wonder Woman in Shazam 2?

Yes, Wonder Woman is in Shazam 2. The character has a false cameo early in proceedings. Then a full cameo during the film’s climax (which was spoiled in a recent TV spot, much to the annoyance of director David F. Sandberg).

The first appearance happens during a date between Shazam and Wonder Woman in Paris. Shazam explains that he’s having trouble with commitment, both with his friends, and with Wonder Woman herself, admitting: “I’m going to let them all down. I’m gonna let you down.”

We don’t see Wonder Woman’s face. Then just as Shazam says he wants a kiss, we do see a face, but it’s Djimon Hounsou’s head sitting atop Gal Gadot’s body. Which makes for a pretty disturbing visual image. But it’s there because the scene is all a dream, in which the Wizard appears to Shazam to warn that the Daughters of Atlas are coming for him, and his family.

Gal Gadot makes Shazam! Fury of the Gods cameo

That scene is just a misdirect, however. As Wonder Woman appears proper at the end of the movie, to save Shazam’s life.

That’s because Billy Batson dies while battling Kalypso during the film’s finale. His family and friends then bury him, with only the spark of a god able to bring the boy back.

A voice then says “There is one.” Cue Wonder Woman’s iconic movie theme, as Gal Gadot appears, takes the magic staff, and slams it into the ground. That action brings life to the earth, then Shazam’s hand bursts out of the ground, Carrie-style.

Having moaned at his crew for burying him quite so quickly, Shazam tries to flirt with Wonder Woman. In spite of the spider in his teeth. He then claims that just because he has the power of Zeus flowing through him, they aren’t related. But she politely declines his advances, and with that, Wonder Woman leaves the movie.

Fury of the Gods is in cinemas now, while you can read more of our Shazam coverage below…

