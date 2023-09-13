Shazam! takes cheap shot at D-list Justice League member

Billy Batson is having to avoid using his powers, but that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at Plastic Man in the latest issue of Shazam!

The current run of Shazam! has been used to re-establish Billy Batson’s place in the DC Universe. Finally settling on a new codename (The Captain) and embracing life with his adopted family, Billy seems to be settling into his place in the DCU as a superhero.

Article continues after ad

That was before he started having bizarre outbursts, though. It started with yelling at a crowd of onlookers to get away from him, and later culminated in nearly killing Psycho-Pirate.

Article continues after ad

Unsure why he’s losing control, Billy now refuses to say the word and transform. Other heroes are filling the void, which Billy isn’t entirely happy with.

Shazam! takes a cheap shot at Plastic Man

In Shazam! #3, Billy has forsaken ever speaking the magic word again. He’s obviously upset about it, but he assures himself it’s fine as other heroes step in.

Article continues after ad

Billy reflects on this as he thinks of all the other heroes, like Superman and Wonder Woman, who can stop disasters he could have. As he does so, he notices his sister, Mary Marvel, saving some bystanders – but singles out that Plastic Man is also there, noting that fate is “just rubbing it in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

DC Comics Billy Batson sees Plastic Man being a hero as fate mocking him in Shazam! #3

It’s hilarious that Billy would show such disdain for Plastic Man, considering how many years the two had roughly the same level of popularity. It makes sense in-universe, though. Plastic Man has always been treated like the butt of the joke, even when he was at his most popular in the 1970s.

Article continues after ad

Recent stories have done a lot of work trying to change the perception of Plastic Man. He was a prominent member of the Justice League when the roster expanded during the seminal JLA run. Most recently, he was the key to saving the universe during the Dark Knights event.

Article continues after ad

It’s unlikely Plastic Man and The Captain are going to become fast friends, but Billy will need all the help he gets. The issue ends with Billy having to transform anyway and being challenged by an old Doom Patrol villain, Emperor Garguax.

Article continues after ad

Shazam! #3 is available now from DC Comics. For more Shazam! and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.