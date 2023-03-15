Zachary Levi wants Shazam to fight Superman, predicts winner

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has been discussing whether his character could fight Superman in a future movie, and also has some thoughts regarding who would win.

Superman had a brief, kind-of cameo, at the end of the first Shazam movie, visiting Freddy at his school cafeteria to prove the teen really does know super-powered people.

The Man of Steel is also mentioned multiple times over the course of both Shazam movies, as if the films are paving the way for the Kryptonian to play a prominent role. So while Superman never actually appears in new movie Fury of the Gods, that won’t stop speculation about the future.

So what would happen if the pair met on the field of battle? Although they both fight for truth and justice, comic book tradition states that when superheroes connect, they usually have to fight. So we asked Zachary Levi who would win if this were to happen while he is still playing Shazam.

Shazam v Superman

“Well the comics are pretty clear in that it’s unclear,” Levi says of the outcome. “They are both equally but differently powered. They both have strengths against each other, and weaknesses. So no one’s definitely been a winner between the two. Obviously, I’m gonna bet on me. Bet on the house baby!”

Those quotes are said two minutes and 40 seconds into the below video, where Levi also discusses Shazam’s suit and his powers.

As for whether that blockbuster brawl could actually happen, what with Shazam seemingly not part of DC’s imminent plans, Levi says: “I would love to. That would be so much fun. Although if we fought it would have to be a little tiff we had at the beginning, and then we’re like ‘We’re cool, we’re bros, we’re working it out.’

“Because I think there’s something that’s very cool in some of the versions of the comics – and particularly in Kingdom Come – Superman is the patriarch. And somebody that Billy looked up to. So I think that it would be cool if they built that kind of relationship.”

Originally written by Mark Waid and Alex Ross – with art by Ross – Kingdom Come is a comic book series that revolved around an alternate DC Universe, and therefore an alternate Superman. First published in 1996, the series forged its own path, before eventually merging with the regular DC universe.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is released on March 17, 2023, while you can find all Dexerto’s Shazam coverage here.