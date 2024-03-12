Though nothing has been officially confirmed, some think Young Sheldon Season 7 has dropped a huge hint for the upcoming sequel.

Young Sheldon might be coming to its end with Season 7, but it’s not all bad news for fans of the Sheldon-verse thanks to recently confirmed plans for a greenlit sequel.

Set to star Georgie and Mandy as they settle into their family life, little is known about what’s to come – except for its proposed multicam format, along with who won’t be appearing.

However, it’s now been suggested that the latest episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 has dropped a huge hint for how the upcoming sequel might look – here’s why.

Young Sheldon Season 7 drops huge hint for sequel

Young Sheldon viewers think that Mandy’s subtle character changes in Season 7 Episode 4 are teeing her up for the upcoming sequel, morphing her into Mary.

With Mary across the pond during the first few episodes, there’s been a matriarchal gap in the Cooper family. For the most part, this attention has been on Missy, following in Mary’s footsteps to keep house and home in order.

At the same time, another subplot has been quietly simmering away, with the family dynamics between Georgie and Mandy firming up. Across Episodes 3 and 4 in Season 7, the two of them can be seen bickering and falling into a routine not too dissimilar to Mary and George’s – suggesting that their sequel will follow a similar family format.

Unsurprisingly, similarities between both Mandy and Mary haven’t gone unnoticed by Young Sheldon fans.

“Does anyone else see a similarity between Mary and Mandy?” one Redditor posted. “Both of them got knocked up, both of them do things out of spite and both are self-righteous. Mary always gets mad at George for the smallest details and assumes she’s always right even when she’s just as guilty as George.

“Mandy continuously blamed Georgie for ‘ruining her life’ despite being the one who gave him alcohol and agreed to have ‘coitus’ with him. Mandy is just as much to blame as Georgie is yet she refuses to acknowledge it. And both Mandy and Mary make plenty of sacrifices that go unnoticed by the two women.”

A second agreed: “And they both think they are failures as a mother. Mary for not raising her kids to believe in god and Mandy because Ceecee ‘hates her’. And whenever they have problems, both of them default to complaining to Meemaw.”

Details surrounding the sequel have yet to be confirmed but will star current Mandy and Georgie actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.