The Mandalorian: What is a Mythosaur?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 ended with a huge reveal: the Mythosaurs are still alive, and Mandalore may rise again – but what is a Mythosaur and why is it so important?

In our review of the second episode, we called it a “highly entertaining chapter” that “opens up the world of its titular gunslinger in intriguing ways.”

More specifically, Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan travel to Mandalore to explore the planet’s mines, with Mando hoping to bathe in the living waters so he can be forgiven for removing his helmet in Season 2.

In its closing moments, we get an epic glimpse of a Mythosaur, a creature no longer relegated to the realms of Mandalorian myth – here’s what you need to know.

What is a Mythosaur?

Mythosaurs were massive creatures found in the Outer Rim world of Mandalore. They resided in the planet’s mines and, according to legend, were tamed by Mandalore the Great – however, until now, they were believed to be extinct.

Cast your mind back to The Book of Boba Fett, when The Armorer brands Din an apostate after he confesses to removing his helmet. Upon seeing his Darksaber, she also recalls: “The songs of eons past foretold of the Mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore. Sadly, it only exists in legends.”

Funnily enough, most of the lore regarding Mythosaurs was rendered moot when Disney acquired Lucasfilm, given their story was part of the Star Wars Expanded Universe, also known as Legends.

However, a Mythosaur skull also appeared on Boba Fett’s armor in The Empire Strikes Back, which tracks with the plaque Bo-Katan read aloud in Episode 2. “The skull signet was adopted and became the symbol of our planet,” she said.

Mythosaurs were thought to be land-dwelling animals, but with the long-lasting underwater life of one now confirmed, it could forecast another Mandalorian war; be it civil or against the Empire. Din is no longer an apostate, he’s still the rightful wielder of the Darksaber, and the Mythosaur is alive: parts of the prophecy have already been fulfilled.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-2 are streaming now on Disney+.