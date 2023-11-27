Lawmen: Bass Reeves has its end on the horizon – here’s everything you need to know about what time Episode 6 is out.

Viewers of Paramount’s latest Western drama will know that Bass Reeves has hit a pretty rocky road since his escape from slavery.

Based on the true story that allegedly inspired The Lone Ranger, the series examines the untold story of the first Black US Marshal.

With only a few episodes left to air, here’s everything you need to know about what time Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 is out.

What time is Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 out?

Episode 6 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to watch on December 3, 2023.

Here’s what time Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 will be out across the world:

Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00am

Central Time (CT) – 2:00am

Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 08:00am

Central Europe (CET) – 09:00am

The show’s first two episodes dropped simultaneously on November 5, with each following episode now airing on a weekly basis.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: How many episodes are there?

There are a total of eight episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The show’s release schedule is as follows:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 1 – Part I, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 2 – Part II, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 – Part III, November 12, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 4 – Part IV, November 19, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 5 – Part V, November 26, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 – Part VI, December 3, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 – Part VII, December 10, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 8 – Part VIII, December 17, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is currently expected to be a standalone series, although plans for a continuation haven’t officially been ruled out. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, director Damian Marcano alluded to Bass Reeves’ story possibly being over, with Lawmen more likely to continue on as an anthology series.

“I would love for it to be… I thoroughly fell in love with the subject matter, and with our filming location,” Marcano said of Bass Reeves. “You know, I think in this business, if it becomes a problem, if enough people want to watch this, then guess what? There will be more.”

“Obviously, as of this point, it is an anthology series that will sort of cover a different lawman each series but David Oyelowo has definitely set the bar high for wherever we go from this point,” he continued.

Where to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

