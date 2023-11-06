What time is Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 out?
Lawmen: Bass Reeves has officially set out on its journey to join Paramount’s legacy of Western dramas – but what time is Episode 3 due to come out?
Bass Reeves – played by David Oyelowo – is now finding his feet as a free man in a world that is geared up to always work against him.
Taking place in the late 1800s, it follows the true story of the real man who supposedly inspired the legend of the Lone Ranger, though this has never been conclusively proven.
While Episodes 1 and 2 are now available to watch, what time is Episode 3 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves out?
What time is Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 out?
Episode 3 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to watch on November 12, 2023.
Here’s what time Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episodes 3 will be out across the world:
- Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00am
- Central Time (CT) – 2:00am
- Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00am
- United Kingdom (GMT) – 08:00am
- Central Europe (CET) – 09:00am
The show’s first two episodes dropped simultaneously on November 5, with each episode after now airing on a weekly basis.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves: How many episodes are there?
There are a total of 8 episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.
Their release schedule is as follows:
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 1 – Part I, November 5, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 2 – Part II, November 5, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 – Part III, November 12, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 4 – TBA, November 19, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 5 – TBA, November 26, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 – TBA, December 3, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 – TBA, December 10, 2023
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 8 – TBA, December 17, 2023
Lawmen: Bass Reeves is currently expected to be a standalone series, although plans for a continuation haven’t officially been ruled out.
“Paramount asked for eight episodes, and I felt like eight episodes could tell a very compelling version of Bass Reeves that paid honor to his legacy,” creator Chad Feehan told The Wrap.
“And then it was asked of me and presented to me like, ‘How do you feel about maybe doing other lawmen in the future?’ And I said, ‘If that’s something you guys want to do, there are plenty of other lawmen that excite me and there are plenty of other stories that I would love to tell in this space.’ And so that’s sort of how it all came to be what it is today.”
Where to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.
You can watch a full trailer for the series below:
