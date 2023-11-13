The legend of Lawmen: Bass Reeves continues on Paramount+ – here’s everything you need to know about what time Episode 4 comes out.

Both in fiction and in real life, Bass Reeves has a journey that struggles against the odds. Adapting the story that allegedly inspired The Lone Ranger, Ray Donovan writer Chad Feehan has worked the tale into an 8-part Western.

The show’s executive producers include Taylor Sheridan, who is possibly best known for his other Western drama hit on Paramount, Yellowstone.

With 4 episodes still to go, here’s what time Episode 4 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be out.

What time is Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 4 out?

Episode 4 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to watch on November 19, 2023.

Here’s what time Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episodes 4 will be out across the world:

Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00am

Central Time (CT) – 2:00am

Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 08:00am

Central Europe (CET) – 09:00am

The show’s first two episodes dropped simultaneously on November 5, with each following episode now airing on a weekly basis.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: How many episodes are there?

There are a total of 8 episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The show’s release schedule is as follows:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 1 – Part I, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 2 – Part II, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 – Part III, November 12, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 4 – Part IV, November 19, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 5 – Part V, November 26, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 – Part VI, December 3, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 – Part VII, December 10, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 8 – Part VIII, December 17, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is currently expected to be a standalone series, although plans for a continuation haven’t officially been ruled out.

“Paramount asked for eight episodes, and I felt like eight episodes could tell a very compelling version of Bass Reeves that paid honor to his legacy,” creator Chad Feehan told The Wrap.

“And then it was asked of me and presented to me like, ‘How do you feel about maybe doing other lawmen in the future?’ And I said, ‘If that’s something you guys want to do, there are plenty of other lawmen that excite me and there are plenty of other stories that I would love to tell in this space.’ And so that’s sort of how it all came to be what it is today.”

Where to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

You can watch a full trailer for the series below:

