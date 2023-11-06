Western drama series on Paramount always have a beautiful backdrop – especially if Taylor Sheridan is somehow involved. But where were the filming locations for Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

Taking place between Texas and Arkansas, Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, one of the greatest frontier heroes and one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals west of the Mississippi River in American history.

Though the series is created by Ray Donovan writer Chad Feehan, Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan serves as an executive producer – even though the two shows aren’t at all linked.

With the first two episodes now available to stream on Paramount+, here’s a full rundown of the filming locations used in Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves filming locations – Where is it filmed?

Primarily, scenes for Lawmen: Bass Reeves were shot in Northern Texas.

Locations including Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Weatherford, Stephenville, and Strawn were each individually reported to be used by local outlet the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In January 2023, Dennis Quaid, who plays Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn, stated he had begun filming for the series. Filming had then wrapped by early June 2023.

According to Collider, it took the creative team behind Lawmen: Bass Reeves 5 months to film 3 out of the 8 total episodes.

“It isn’t the kind of thing that you can go in and say, ‘Why aren’t the stage lights working?’ You’re like, ‘No, there’s a storm moving over those plains, and we just can’t shoot right now. The entire company is gonna be in danger. So, guess what? We can’t shoot that right now,'” director Damian Marcano explained to the outlet.

Interestingly, many of these same locations were used during the filming of Yellowstone prequel 1883, which Lawmen: Bass Reeves was originally touted as being connected to. It was later confirmed by creator Chad Feehan that the proposal to link the two had changed direction in the early production stages.

Were Yellowstone locations used for Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

It’s good news for Yellowstone fans wanting to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as some of the locations might be recognizable.

According to an Instagram post by actor Denim Richards, some of the Yellowstone and Lawmen: Bass Reeves cast – including lead David Oyelowo – were grouped together at Taylor Sheridan’s infamous ranch, suggesting that some scenes of the show were shot there.

For Yellowstone and its prequel spin-offs – including 1883 and 1923 – Sheridan has sent his actors to a so-called “Cowboy Camp,” where they can get acquainted with the ways of the Western drama. Could the courtesy have been extended to Feehan’s show?

