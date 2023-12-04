Bass Reeves is now on the penultimate leg of his epic journey – but what time is Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 out? Here’s what we know.

Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) is finally on the home straight in his tireless journey against all the odds – and things are turning against him in all directions.

Six episodes in and the famed lawman has been left in dire straits, both physically and emotionally, while wife Jennie (Lauren E. Banks) and daughter Sally (Demi Singleton) face problems of their own.

But when does Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 come out? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 out?

Episode 7 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to watch on December 10, 2023.

Here’s what time Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 will be out across the world:

Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00am

Central Time (CT) – 2:00am

Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 08:00am

Central Europe (CET) – 09:00am

The show’s first two episodes dropped simultaneously on November 5, with each following episode now airing on a weekly basis.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: How many episodes are there?

There are a total of eight episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The show’s release schedule is as follows:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 1 – Part I, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 2 – Part II, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 – Part III, November 12, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 4 – Part IV, November 19, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 5 – Part V, November 26, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 – Part VI, December 3, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 – Part VII, December 10, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 8 – Part VIII, December 17, 2023

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, director Damian Marcano alluded to Bass Reeves’ story possibly being over, with Lawmen more likely to continue on as an anthology series.

“I would love for it to be… I thoroughly fell in love with the subject matter, and with our filming location,” Marcano said of Bass Reeves. “You know, I think in this business, if it becomes a problem, if enough people want to watch this, then guess what? There will be more.”

“Obviously, as of this point, it is an anthology series that will sort of cover a different lawman each series but David Oyelowo has definitely set the bar high for wherever we go from this point,” he continued.

Where to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

You can watch a full trailer for the series below:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is streaming on Paramount Plus now. Check out our other coverage below: