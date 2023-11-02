The wait is almost over, with Lawmen: Bass Reeves soon arriving on a TV screen near you. Here’s everything you need to know about what time Episodes 1 and 2 come out.

Originally thought to be linked to the world of Yellowstone, Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the legendary lawman of the same name. He’s thought to be one of the greatest frontier heroes and one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals west of the Mississippi River in American history.

With David Oyelowo and Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producers – though Oyelowo also stars in the titular role – the series has been created by Ray Donovan writer Chad Feehan.

Paramount is notoriously well-known for its successful Wild West dramas thanks to Yellowstone and its various spin-offs, with Lawmen: Bass Reeves already generating a lot of hype. But when are Episodes 1 and 2 actually out?

What time are Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episodes 1 and 2 out?

Episodes 1 and 2 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available watch on November 5, 2023.

Paramount+

Here’s what time Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episodes 1 and 2 will be out across the world:

Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00 a.m

Central Time (CT) – 2:00 a.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00 a.m

United Kingdom (GMT) – 08:00 a.m

Central Europe (CET) – 09:00 a.m

The show’s first two episodes will drop simultaneously, with each episode after airing on a weekly basis.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves: How many episodes are there?

There are 8 episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Paramount+

Their release schedule is as follows:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 1 – TBA, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 2 – TBA, November 5, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 – TBA, November 12, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 4 – TBA, November 19, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 5 – TBA, November 26, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 – TBA, December 3, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 7 – TBA, December 10, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 8 – TBA, December 17, 2023

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is currently expected to be a standalone series, although plans for a continuation haven’t officially been ruled out.

“My goal, my hope, my ambition for this has always been to have an opportunity to contextualize the contribution of Black people to this country in a way that colors outside of the lines of what we have normally seen,” Oyelowo told Entertainment Weekly when the series first previewed.

Where to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

You can watch a full trailer for the series below:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves streams on Paramount Plus from November 5. Check out our other coverage below: