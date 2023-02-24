What is Triptych about? New Netflix series explained

Triptych, a new Netflix thriller following a triplet separated from her siblings at birth, is out now – here’s a rundown on what the show’s about, if it’s based on a true story, who’s in the cast, and what you can expect.

It’s been a big week for Netflix: Full Swing joined the streaming platform’s roster of acclaimed sports documentaries, Red Rose dropped straight onto the top 10 chart, and Physical 100 reached its epic finale.

Squeezing in between Outer Banks Season 3, New Amsterdam, and You, is Triptych, a new Mexican thriller series with an incredible story.

So, with Triptych catching viewers’ eyes this week, here’s what you need to know.

What is Triptych about?

The official synopsis reads: “When a woman named Aleida takes her doctor hostage and is subsequently shot by police, forensics agent Rebecca is surprised when she shows up on the scene. Aleida looks identical to her — and knows her name. They even have the same birthday.

“As Rebecca investigates her twin, she soon discovers the pair also share all of their DNA with a third sibling. Over time, Rebecca’s research reveals terrifying results about the trio that endanger everyone around them.”

Check out the official trailer below:

What does Triptych mean?

A triptych is “an artwork made up of three pieces or panels,” as per Rise Art.

“They’re often used to impart narrative, create a sequence, or show different elements of the same subject matter.”

Is Triptych based on a true story?

Yes, Triptych is inspired by a true story. In the first episode, we’re told: “This story is inspired by actual events.”

It’s not been explicitly confirmed, but the plot bears a number of similarities to the real-life case first seen in Three Identical Strangers, a 2018 documentary about the lives of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran.

“The film tells the true story Eddy Galland, David Kellman and Bobby Shafran, triplets separated at birth who coincidentally met each other as adults. The siblings later found out they were adopted by different families as part of an ethically dubious social experiment,” Tudum wrote.

Triptych cast: Who’s in it?

The Triptych cast includes:

Perroni as triplets Rebecca, Aleida and Tamara

David Chocarro as Rebecca’s boss, Captain Solana

Flavio Medina as Aleida’s husband, Eugenio

Nuria Bages as Aleida’s psychiatrist, Dr. Bátiz

Ofelia Medina as Rebecca’s mother, Dolores

Perroni is best known for playing Guadalupe ‘Lupita’ Fernandez Rebelde and Alma Solares in Dark Desire. She’s also appeared in Don’t Mess with an Angel, Burden of Guilt, and Anything But Plain.

Is Triptych worth watching?

While Triptych is clearly popular with Netflix viewers, it’s received mixed reviews from critics.

Decider said people should stream it, writing: “There is potential for Triptych to go off the rails quickly, but it definitely shows signs that it’s going to be a tightly-plotted thriller with three distinct performances from its lead.”

However, Ready Steady Cut wrote: “This, like all thrillers, works on the basis of posing a question and not giving the audience an answer to it straight away… however, whether they’ll get a return on that investment remains to be seen, since the ending might not be considered overly satisfactory, and the plot loses itself on the way there.”

Triptych is available to stream on Netflix now.