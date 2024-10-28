What is Beauty in Black about? The “trainwreck” number one Netflix show explained

Netflix has a new hit show in its ranks, and Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is already making waves among subscribers – so, what’s it all about?

After several weeks of domination from true crime and documentaries, a sleek and sexy drama has finally fought its way to the top of the Netflix charts.

Beauty in Black joined the streamer’s collection of new TV shows on October 24, but after word of mouth, it’s climbed its way to the reigning spot. So, is it worth a watch? And what’s Beauty in Black about?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyler Perry’s new Netflix hit.

What is Netflix’s Beauty in Black about?

Beauty in Black follows two women, Kimmie and Mallory, who find their lives entangled as they attempt to make their mark in the world.

Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), who was kicked out of her home by her mother, becomes an exotic dancer at a Magic City strip club. Elsewhere, Mallory (Crystle Stewart) runs a hair care dynasty with her wealthy family.

As the two worlds collide, both Kimmie and Mallory will do anything they can in order to survive, no matter the cost.

The 16-episode series was created by Tyler Perry, who has a multi-year first-look deal with the streaming service. Earlier this year, his new movie Mea Culpa also become a huge talking point for the platform (though not necessarily for the right reasons).

Right now, the show is sitting at the number one spot on Netflix’s top TV shows. So far, only Part 1 has been released, with Part 2’s release date yet to be confirmed.

Is it worth watching?

While Beauty in Black is getting criticism for its over-the-top storylines and unimaginative plot, many viewers are saying they’ll come back for Part 2.

Currently, the show has a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes. On socials, viewers are slamming the series as being “ridiculous” and a “train wreck”, but it sounds as though they’ll tune in again.

“I can’t lie I finished #BeautyInBlack and ended up liking it and now I’m waiting for Part 2 to come out Spring 2025,” said one X user.

Another said: “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is an absolute train wreck of a series and the irony is once you start, you can’t stop watching. Watched the entire eight episode season and I’m left with a blank face.”

“Beauty In Black has potential, but it just feels so off!” another argued. “The acting, the pacing, the story development. It feels weird and poorly put together. Everything’s happening all at once, it’s overwhelming. It’s a shame, the plot definitely has a lot of potential.”

Another called the series “the most ridiculous sh*t” they’d ever seen,” while another comment said: “Tyler Perry just recycles the same tired tropes and calls it something else… same script different cast! Tyler doesn’t get another chance with me!”

Will there be a Beauty in Black Season 2?

Technically, Beauty in Black Part 2 has already been confirmed, with eight more episodes of the 16-episode series to come.

So it’s not a second season, per se, but rather a continuation. The release date for Part 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix just yet, and there’s no word of whether these remaining episodes have already been filmed.

Still, if the show is already finding success on Netflix with only half its episodes, then there’s potential for multiple seasons in the future.

For more, check out all the best horror movies on Netflix now.