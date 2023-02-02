Outer Banks Season 3 full cast: All actors and characters

Here’s your guide to the cast and characters of the Netflix drama Outer Banks, which returns for Season 3 in February.

Outer Banks, a show all about the unlucky Pogues and their quest to recover a mysterious treasure, has captivated viewers for its twists and turns, exotic locations, and charming cast. Set on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the show takes on the class divide between the wealthy Kooks and the less-fortunate Pogues.

The synopsis for Season 3 states “Far from home, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo, the newest Pogue member, are on another run for their lives. With Ward and Rafe out for revenge and a ruthless Caribbean Don hunting for the bounty, it’s the Pogues against the world.”

Here is everything you need to know about the characters of Outer Banks Season 3, and who is playing them.

Contents

Outer Banks Season 3 full cast & characters

Most of the cast of Outer Banks is returning from the first two seasons, including the entire main cast. The group of Pogues will be joined by a new member, Cleo, who John B and Sarah met while on the run in the Bahamas in Season 2.

The crew will be facing old foes and new ones, as Sarah’s father and brother are still in pursuit of the Pogues. But they will also run afoul of new enemies, including a Caribbean mob boss in search of the treasure. Read on to find out who is who…

Chase Stokes as John B

John B (Chase Stokes)

The leader of the Pogues, John B. Routledge kicked off the whole adventure after his father disappeared at sea. Headstrong and fearless, John B is always getting the group into a new adventure…and often a lot of hot water.

Other than Outer Banks, Stokes has appeared in a number of other television series including a small role on Stranger Things.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline)

Sarah starts out the series as the “Kook Princess,” the daughter of one of the wealthiest families in the Outer Banks. However, she eventually gets involved with John B and his adventures, becoming an honorary Pogue in the process.

Cline had appeared in several TV series such as Stranger Things before landing a role on the Outer Banks. Since then, she has appeared in Rian Johnson’s mystery thriller Glass Onion, which was released to massive acclaim.

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank

JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow)

JJ is the wild card of the Pogues, with a quick trigger and hot temper that can often get his friends into trouble. That said, he’s also incredibly loyal and easy-going, always getting a laugh from his friends right when they need it most.

Pankow’s other notable roles include playing a young Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, along with some other smaller roles.

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey)

Like Sarah, Kaira is also from a wealthy family in the Outer Banks, but she has been adopted as a Pogue for a long time before the series began. She is often the force of reason among the Pogues and is quick-witted.

In addition to Outer Banks, Bailey has appeared in a few other small TV roles, most notably a six-episode arc on Black Lightning.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss)

Pope is the brains of the Pogue operation, a high-achiever with a bright future that is often getting derailed by the rest of the group. Though a bit more cautious than the rest, he is loyal to the Pogues more than anything, even willing to sacrifice his future for them.

Daviss has also gotten a larger movie part since starring on Outer Banks. He appeared in the Netflix revenge comedy ‘Do Revenge’ in a significant role.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Cleo (Carlacia Grant)

During Season 2, John B and Sarah met Cleo while on the run in the Bahamas. Street-smart and tough, Cleo joins up with the Pogues at the end of the second season.

The most notable credit for Grant other than the Outer Banks is an eight-episode stint on the TV show Greenleaf.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Ward Cameron (Charles Esten)

Sarah Cameron’s father, Ward is often the antagonist to the Pogues in the first two seasons. Though he is a respected member of the community, Ward has also faked his own death and exploited his relationship with his children to enrich himself.

Other than Outer Banks, Esten had been a main cast member on the drama series Nashville for six years and played the duplicitous Josh Porter on The Office.

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey)

Ward’s son and Sarah’s older brother, Rafe is an unstable individual who is frequently aggressive and violent. He is heavily involved with criminals on the Outer Banks but is protected by his family’s wealth.

Starkey has also appeared on the television series The Terminal List and Scream.

Austin North as Topper Thornton

Topper Thornton (Austin North)

The “King of the Kooks”, Topper is Sarah’s ex-boyfriend. He continues to try and protect her, often clashing with John B and the rest of the Pogues.

North’s other most notable role includes playing Logan Watson on I Didn’t Do It for two seasons.

Minor characters

Outside of the main cast, other recurring characters members we will see in Season 3 of the Outer Banks include: