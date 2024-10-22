Husband’s letter abandoning wife & child for New York Knicks game goes super viral

A husband is going viral for the letter he wrote to his wife, saying he was abandoning his duties as a partner and father for the duration of the New York Knicks’ game against the Boston Celtics.

The 79th NBA season opener takes place on October 22, 2024 — and one husband is dropping everything to watch the game.

That morning, a Twitter/X user by the name ‘JoyyUnSpeakable’ uploaded a series of photos, one of which showed a typed letter supposedly written by her husband.

In the message, he professed his love for his wife and child, but made it very clear that he would “not be a husband or father” from the time the pregame starts at 7 PM until it ends later that evening.

“Y’all are on your own for a couple of hours,” he wrote. “No, I will not watch our shows with you. No, I will not get you something sweet. I will not take the dog out. I will not get the kid in bed, either. I will sit on the couch, drink in hand, and watch the game. That’s it.”

He even included a post-script that read: “The child may stay up past bedtime only if he watches the game with me. If he doesn’t want to watch, then off to bed with him.”

Initially, his wife seemed quite upset by this letter, captioning her post: “Ladies … choose yourself. I woke up to this nonsense after almost 11 years of marriage.”

However, she followed up the post with a reply, saying that her man “had me nervous at first, then I laughed so hard… this made my morning.”

It’s unclear whether or not the letter is actually real, but didn’t take long for her post to go completely viral, spreading all over X as commenters weighed in with their takes on the husband’s plea for privacy during the game.

Even major influencers chimed in on the post, with fitness creator Joey Swoll writing: “Not gonna lie, I was NOT expecting that. It had me going for the first half. Kudos to you both for having a fun marriage and messing with each other. You need to get him back tho and get us a Part 2!”

“No sweets for you!” another commenter joked.

“Look at that king communicating,” yet another said.

Overall, it looks like Joy and her hubby enjoy a relatively healthy marriage, as she says she “loves” when they each get their own dedicated “alone time” to enjoy their hobbies separately.

This is just the latest moment from the NBA to go viral after Twitch star Kai Cenat was announced as a featured creator, taking fans behind the scenes of the New York Knick vs Boston Celtics game to kick off the 2024 – 25 season.