Jodie Foster spoke about the forthcoming Season 5 of True Detective at the Oscars last night, and fans of the show won’t like what she had to say.

True Detective Season 4 – aka True Detective Night Country – starred Jodie Foster as a police officer investigating the disappearance of a group of scientists, and in the Dexerto review, we said it was the best season since the first.

We weren’t alone either, with the series having the best score of any True Detective season on Rotten Tomatoes, which helped the show achieve the best ratings ever for the franchise.

So it wasn’t a surprise when HBO green-lit a fifth season, with showrunner Issa Lopez returning to write and direct.

Jodie Foster has disappointing news for True Detective fans

In spite of the success of Season 4, Jodie Foster will not be appearing in True Detective Season 5. When asked about reprising her role by Variety, Foster said: “No, it’s an anthology – one and done.”

That’s consistent with previous seasons, each of which featured a new cast, in new locations, telling wholly new stories.

For Season 1 the detectives in question were played by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Season 2 starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. Season 3 had Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali, while Season 4 was Foster and Kali Reis.

So expect an all-new cast to be announced once Issa Lopez has written the series. While for now, you can check out our Night Country explainers below:

