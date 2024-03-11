True Detective Season 4 – aka True Detective Night Country – has been a critical and commercial triumph that fans can’t enough of. So, why isn’t Season 4 Episode 7 on tonight?

The new series of True Detective has achieved the best viewing figures in the show’s history, even surpassing those of Season 1.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Night Country is also the best-reviewed season thus far, with the critical consensus standing at a whopping 97%.

The new series stars multiple Oscar-winner Jodie Foster and former boxer Kali Reis as the detectives in question. While Issa López does showrunning duty for the first time, the Mexican filmmaker writing, producing, and directing Season 4. So where is Episode 7?

Why isn’t True Detective Season 4 Episode 7 on tonight?

There’s no True Detective Season 4 Episode 7 tonight as the series ended last week with Episode 6. That might come as a surprise to longtime fans, as all three previous seasons were eight episodes in length.

You can read our 5/5 review of True Detective Night Country here, where we wrote that: “True Detective Night Country is a show about issues like sexism, racism, domestic abuse, and the environment. While it also explores heavy themes, to do with identity, spirituality, mysticism, loneliness, and ultimately life and death. Yet for all that gravity, it’s also a blast; a perfectly spun yarn, with well-timed twists and turns, building to a devastating denouement.”

You can also read our detailed ending explainer here, where we reveal the tragic circumstances that surround Annie K’s murder, as well as what happened to the scientists frozen into a ‘corpsicle’ on the Alaskan ice.

As for the future of the franchise, everything we know about a potential True Detective Season 5 can be found here. And based on the success of this series, expect HBO/Max to announce a followup imminently…