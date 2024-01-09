True Detective Season 4 – aka Night Country – is about to hit screens worldwide. Here’s how many episodes to expect, plus details of when and where they are airing, and what the show is about.

The first three seasons of True Detective were overseen by writer/producer/director Nic Pizzolatto, with the general consensus – according to Rotten Tomatoes at least – that Season 1 was brilliant, Season 2 was bad, and Season 3 was great.

For Season 4, Pizzolatto becomes Executive Producer, with Issa López – of Tigers Are Not Afraid fame – stepping into his showrunning shoes.

And a show that mainly focussed on male protagonists now has women taking center stage, in a story that plays out in Alaska, and concerns workers at a research station disappearing. So here’s what’s coming in terms of episodes, release dates, and plot…

True Detective: How many episodes are in Season 4?

There are six episodes in True Detective Night Country, which is less than Seasons 1-3, as you can see below:

True Detective Season 1: 8 Episodes.

True Detective Season 2: 8 Episodes.

True Detective Season 3: 8 Episodes.

True Detective Season 4: 6 Episodes.

As for when those Season 4 episodes air on HBO/Max in the States, they are coming very soon:

Part 1: January 14, 2024.

Part 2: January 21, 2024.

Part 3: January 28, 2024.

Part 4: February 4, 2024.

Part 5: February 11, 2024.

Part 6: February 18, 2024.

What happens in Night Country?

Season 4 – aka True Detective Night Country – is directed by López, who also writes or co-writes all six episodes. Here’s the official synopsis:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Jodie Foster plays Liz Danvers, Kali Reis is Evangeline Navarro, while the rest of the cast includes Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Fiona Shaw, and Isabella Star LeBlanc.

