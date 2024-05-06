The Witcher actor explains why she feels “sorry” for Liam Hemsworth

There’s high anticipation to see how Liam Hemsworth will take up the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4, with Freya Allan giving her thoughts on his entry into the series.

Freya Allan has been with the series since its inception as Princess Ciri, so she knows her way around. She previously spoke about her trepidation on returning for The Witcher Season 4 now that Hemsworth will lead the season after Henry Cavill’s exit.

In a recent interview with Collider for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the actor reveals she does feel sorry for Hemsworth’s predicament surrounding his involvement in The Witcher.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role. But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?” said Allan.

Since the news in 2022 that Cavill was leaving the role of Geralt and passing it on to Hemsworth, fans went on the attack. Not only at the series showrunner but at the actor as well. Many felt Cavill had perfectly embodied the original book and video game character’s growl and overall presence.

Fans had expected Cavill to be in it for the long haul seeing as he often talked about his love for The Witcher and its original books. This led to Hemsworth having big boots to fill with some not sold on him being the monster hunter. Fan mock-ups were made of how the actor would look at Geralt and some held onto hope that Season 4 could work. But for many, it was simply the drastic change in actors they couldn’t stand by.

At the table read for Season 4, fans got their glimpse of Hemsworth among the cast and he looked right at home. He not only got to work in the gym, but Joey Batey has also expressed that Hemsworth has adapted well.

It’s all a matter of time, as The Witcher Season 4 is underway and greenlit for a final fifth season. Until then you can catch up on other series to stream this month.