The Witcher producer reveals how Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in Season 4

Henry Cavill made his ‘heroic’ exit in The Witcher for good, leaving Liam Hemsworth to pick up the mantle as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4, with the producer explaining how it’s possible.

Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s story is far from over. Netflix green-lit Season 4 and 5, but with a shocking change in cast: in late October 2022, Netflix announced Henry Cavill would step down from his iconic role of Geralt after Season 3.

After fans’ initial shock, they were thrown into a frenzy when learning Liam Hemsworth would become the new witcher. With The Witcher Season 3 finale officially sending off Cavill, fans worried how the new season will address a physically different Geralt with no real explanation in the books.

Executive producer Tomek Baginski has since revealed how Hemsworth fits into The Witcher Season 4, and how Andrzej Sapkowski’s book explained everything.

Liam Hemsworth does not exist within a multiverse in The Witcher

Fan theories were debunked by Baginski about Liam Hemsworth’s introduction into The Witcher Season 4 based on a multiverse. The Witcher world, created by Sapkowski, exists within different spheres. As explained in The Witcher: Blood Origin, each sphere has a separate way of life with different species and characters.

According to Marvel and DC Comics’ definition of a multiverse, different universes exist as copies of each other. They have the same characters but with different details. According to Redanian Intelligence, Baginski explained in an interview with Wyborcza the truth about the storyline. Sapkowski’s fifth book, The Lady of the Lake, revealed what fans have seen in the series is not 100% accurate.

“Suddenly, at the beginning of the book, we learn that everything we’ve read so far might not have been true,” said Baginski. The book detailed that the story of the witcher, the sorceress, and the princess have become popular lore years later. Details of what Geralt exactly looks like were somewhat unclear. It allowed for different intepretations based on how people told and interpreted the story throughout the years.

“Suddenly, it turns out that we can jump forward and backward in this narrative, change the context of what happened, etc. I see what’s happening among the fans and how rigidly they interpret what The Witcher is. But the truth is, the ways of interpretation can vary widely,” he explained. Liam Hemsworth’s introduction as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4 is possibly only one version of many other stories.

You can read more about what to expect in The Witcher Season 4 here, and why Henry Cavill left the popular series here.