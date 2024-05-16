First look at Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher Season 4 gets surprising reaction

Photos of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher Season 4 have emerged online, and they’ve received a surprisingly positive reaction from fans.

Redanian Intelligence shared first-look photos of Hemsworth as the famed monster hunter. Since Henry Cavill’s exit from the series, some fans were adamant that the newcomer wouldn’t fit the bill and the Netflix series would tank.

But the new photos have been surprisingly well received, with many fans expressing excitement about where The Witcher Season 4 is headed.

“Considering the fact that these are probably just some dude’s shoddy drone pics, he actually looks pretty cool! His face fits Geralt really well. Still feel really bad for him though. He’s stepping into a tough situation after Henry’s departure. Here’s hoping he kills it!” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Another commented, “Huge fan of Cavill but Geralt is my favorite character and whoever plays him I’m still gonna be there no matter what. Liam looks great as Geralt and I’m sure he’ll be amazing. Hating him makes no sense, nothing is his fault. I’m happy they are continuing show, they could just cancel.”

Others were pleasantly surprised by how well Hemsworth looked, with one writing, “He actually looks good, I didn’t expect that.”

Another suggested that Hemsworth would have also been a good fit for the character from the start. “Sad thing is, I think Liam would’ve looked like a good Geralt from the get-go. Henry was just such a fantastic fit for the role,” said the fan.

Some even feel that he’s more in line with the books, as Andrzej Sapkowski’s work describes Geralt as being more lean.

“He’s built as Geralt should look. That was my only knock on Cavill. Henry was too jacked,” one commented.

Another chimed in saying, “He looks alright. Geralt isn’t described as very beefy in the books, so I always felt a bit like Cavill was a bit too big and too conventionally handsome for Geralt. Not that I disliked him or anything.”

The Witcher Season 4 is yet to receive a release date.