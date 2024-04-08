Liam Hemsworth reveals “Geralt Form” for The Witcher Season 4

A new Witcher is in town for Season 4, as Liam Hemsworth will take on the role from Henry Cavill, and has revealed his new physique to portray the fantasy character.

When news broke that Henry Cavill would hang up his sword as Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher Season 4, fans were left dismayed at his exit and were left wondering if Hemsworth has what it takes to live up to Cavill’s nearly perfect rendition.

Since becoming the new lead of the fantasy series, Hemsworth has been hard at work in the gym. After all, Geralt is often portrayed in the original books as this imposing, muscular, and brooding monster hunter; someone who is easy to spot no matter where he goes or what scenario he finds himself in.

Hemsworth has been away from the spotlight preparing for The Witcher Season 4 and has finally given fans a first look at his new muscles to become Geralt.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the actor took a selfie in the gym and fans noted his new physique. But is it enough to get The Witcher fans on board? Some have already decided to forgo watching the upcoming season due to Cavill’s exit. While others are giving Hemsworth a chance to prove himself.

“Getting the body is easy, but the spirit and passion only had one person and it will not be replaced…” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Another commented, “Looks like dude acquired some muscles for the role. I would prefer if he stayed leaner than Cavill, more like book Geralt.”

One fan is excited to see Liam as he is fitting a more video game-accurate version. “I know a lot of people didn’t like the casting but I’ve been a bit excited for this… hopefully Geralt will be given a personality this time. Plus he’s giving me TW3 Geralt vibes,” said the fan.

“It wasn’t that long ago that there was plenty of negativity when Cavill was cast, especially when his costume/hair test video was released. I say give Hemsworth a chance rather than rushing to hasty judgments based on nothing,” said another about fans’ initial reaction to Cavill when he was cast in the role.

The Witcher Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix, and you can also find out what new series are coming to streaming platforms this month.