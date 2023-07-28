The Witcher star teases what to expect after “shocking” ending
The Witcher star Graham McTavish has teased what to expect after the “shocking” ending to the Season 3 finale.
The final episodes of Henry Cavill’s swansong have arrived, as The Witcher fans prepare for the star to depart as Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix show, passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth.
Despite his departure, the cast previously revealed that Cavill “powered his way” through the final scenes, while also expressing their excitement for Hemsworth – who is looking set to be a worthy replacement for the white-haired monster hunter.
Season 3 Part 1 involved plenty of twists and turns in the build-up to Cavill’s last hurrah, and don’t expect it to slow down in the second instalment – the action only accelerates as the episodes build up to a shocking finale. Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher Season 3 Part 2!
In the Season 3 finale, one of the many major revelations involves Redanian spymasters Dijkstra and Philippa, the latter playing an instrumental role in having King Vizimir killed.
His brother, Prince Radovid, has no idea who’s responsible, but Dijkstra and Philippa are on hand to ensure he is crowned the new king of Redania, leading us to ask: what is their master plan?
Though this will likely unfold in Season 4, Dijkstra star Graham McTavish teased what to expect after the “shock” ending – and it looks like his character may have been thrown a curveball by his mage counterpart.
In a conversation with Dexerto ahead of the release of The Witcher Season 3, McTavish explained: “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily expecting her to make him [Radovid] king. Yes, it was a little bit of a shock.
“So I think he’s going to be doing a little bit of reassessing there. But yes, I mean, they [Philippa and Dijkstra] have a far reaching plan, that’s for sure. Whether or not that plan is entirely aligned, it remains to be seen.”
