2024 horror movie so bleak it made audiences “weep” is available to stream on Max now

2024 has been an excellent run for horror movies, but one of the year’s biggest critical hits is now available to stream on Max.

From serial killers to religious scares, the best 2024 horrors cover a wide array of subjects. But few have had as much of an impact as Jane Schoenbrun’s psychological nightmare, I Saw the TV Glow.

Praised for its unique aesthetic and heart-wrenching story, I Saw the TV Glow quickly became a fan favorite when it first arrived. Despite a small theatrical release in January, followed by a slightly larger release in May, I Saw the TV Glow didn’t have a major run, meaning many might have missed their chance to see it.

Well, now you can see what all the fuss is about by heading over to Max, as the horror movie dropped on the streaming service on September 20.

I Saw the TV Glow is about the relationship between Owen and Maddy, two high school students who bond over a monster-of-the-week TV show. However, as strange happenings occur, the line between reality and fiction becomes blurred.

At the time of writing, I Saw the TV Glow is currently at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 72% Popcornmeter score. The film has been highly praised since its release, by critics and audiences alike.

As one X user wrote: “Genuinely horrifying in ways you don’t often see, scarier than most straightforward horror movies these days. Anyone saying that ending was hopeful is delusional as it’s so bleak and terrifying it made me weep.”

“I Saw the TV Glow is now streaming on MAX, and it’s one of my all-time favorites this year. If you somehow haven’t seen it yet, please go watch this must-see film,” said another.

A third said: “I Saw the TV Glow is now streaming on Max, go watch it now and you can cry as hard as I did.”

