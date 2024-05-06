The Peanut Butter Falcon is climbing up the charts on Netflix — here are the tunes you’ll want to jam out to from its soundtrack.

The 2019 movie starring Dakota Johnson is a brand-new addition to Netflix, and its immediate popularity possibly makes it one of the best movies to watch this month.

Starring Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBeouf, the movie follows a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler. He then meets with an outlaw who becomes his friend and coach.

While Netflix subscribers flock to watch it, we’ve got you covered for the soundtrack, artists, and songs included in the movie.

Article continues after ad

The Peanut Butter Falcon soundtrack and songs

The Peanut Butter Falcon soundtrack is composed by Zachary Dawes, Jonathan Sadoff, and members of The Punch Brothers. It’s described as an Americana, folk, and blues-based sound.

The full soundtrack includes:

‘Cold Open’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Clean Up Your Act Tyler [Flashback]’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Crab Trap Beat Down’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Uncloudy Day’ – The Staple Singers

‘On The Water [Boat Chase]’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher On The Water [Coast Is Clear]’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Traveling Theme’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘What Is Your Name [Elanore Canvasing]’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘You Led Me To The Wrong’ – Ola Belle Reed

‘Where The Wild, Wild Flowers Grow’ – Ola Belle Reed

‘Tyler Teaches Zak To Swim’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Whippoorwills’ – Chance McCoy

‘My Heart Keeps Singing/Baptism’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Give You All The Wishes [Flashback]’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Love Me In Kind’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon Emerges’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Canvassing’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Bad Boys’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘The Stable Song’ – Gregory Alan Isakov, Colorado Symphony

‘Hold Up Tyler [Bad Boys]’- Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘This Heartache’ – The Time Jumpers

‘Wrestling Theme’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Atomic Throw’ – Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes , Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher

Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher ‘Running For So Long’ – Parker Ainsworth, Butch Walker, paris jackson, Jessie Payo

‘Long Hot Summer Days’ – Sara Watkins

In addition to the main score, Running For So Long (House A Home) was made exclusively for the movie — including its music video. Parker Ainsworth told Playlist “When my good friend Tyler told me about ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon,’ and played me the song his friend Parker co-wrote for the film, ‘Running For So Long (House a Home)’, I was very excited and couldn’t wait to start recording.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I suggested to bring Paris Jackson on board for some accompaniment — she has been a family friend for many years and she had just recently done some backing vocals on a record of my own. Everyone involved thought that she was perfect for the song and her vocals gave it a very special note, just like I feel the movie is.”

Critics at Americana UK described the soundtrack as: “This is a good soundtrack album — not one of the greats but certainly good and includes enough interesting material to catch the attention of Americana fans; But, at heart, it is a soundtrack album and that’s likely to limit its appeal to a wider audience.”

Article continues after ad

Where to listen to The Peanut Butter Falcon soundtrack

You can listen to the official The Peanut Butter Falcon Picture soundtrack on Spotify, or you can add the songs individually to your music player of choice.

Be sure to check out more music from this year’s releases, including bangers from the Challengers soundtrack, The Idea of You soundtrack, and the Civil War soundtrack. You’ll also find similar vibes and more Willie Nelson in the Yellowstone soundtrack.

Article continues after ad

Find even more amazing new movies and TV shows streaming this month, or dive into all the new true crime documentaries around right now. If that’s not enough, find out what’s in store this year for K-dramas coming to Netflix.