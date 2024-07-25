Marvel fan creates “amazing” extension to avoid Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers

If you want to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine without getting the movie spoiled, you’re in luck thanks to a fan-created extension.

Being an MCU fan can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to spoilers. And this has certainly been the case with Deadpool 3.

Despite the best efforts of the Marvel team – apparently there were even fake leaks to protect the movie’s secrets – we already learned about numerous cameos and plot details before it dropped in cinemas.

Article continues after ad

Things are only ramping up now that Deadpool & Wolverine is out, making the internet a tricky place to navigate right now.

For those waiting to see the new movie until the weekend or even later, one fan has done the lord’s work by making a Google Chrome extension to block spoilers on YouTube and social media.

Reddit user CarrotcakeSuperSand shared a link to their creation, writing, “The extension works on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, and Reddit.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s great is it’s not just useful for Deadpool 3 – it can also be used to block spoilers for hundreds of other titles.

“Basically you just have to select the title to block spoilers for, and our Spoiler Engine automatically detects and blocks related social media posts,” they continued.

“Should be pretty useful if you want to avoid Deadpool 3 spoilers or leaks for other upcoming MCU releases.”

Titled ‘Spoilerproof: The 1-Click Spoiler Block’, all you need to do to set it up is follow this link and hit ‘Add to Chrome’. When you click on the extension, you simply search for the title you don’t want spoiled and hit ‘Block Spoilers’.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve seen or played it, you can head over to the title and click ‘Watched It’, letting it know that spoilers are no longer an issue.

Spoilerproof’s description states, “With over 2,000 titles across movies, TV shows, and video games, Spoilerproof ensures the internet will never ruin enjoyment of your favourite media.”

Article continues after ad

Fellow fans have been quick to share their praise for the OP’s creation, with one writing, “This is great! I’d like to use it.”

Article continues after ad

Another commented, “This is amazing! I have always wanted something like this, thank you so much for putting it out there, just the week of an MCU film release is always a minefield.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now. If you’ve already seen it and/or you don’t mind spoilers (you have been warned), you can check out our breakdown of all the Easter eggs, the ending, and the post-credits scene.