Deadpool & Wolverine set to break box office earnings record

Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to destroy a historic box office milestone, as it could have the biggest opening weekend of any R-rated film ever.

The upcoming Marvel movie already has audiences at the edge of their seats with its various cameos and fun Easter eggs, but the hype around Deadpool & Wolverine could lead to it achieving a real world record.

It’s projected that the movie will earn between $200 and $239 million dollars at the box office during its opening weekend, per Deadline.

If Deadpool & Wolverine manages to make that much during its premiere weekend, it will earn the record for the biggest R-rated opening at the domestic box office.

The current holder of this record is actually the first Deadpool movie as it earned $132.4 million during its opening weekend in February 2016.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office projection would also earn it the title of the biggest opening weekend of 2024, besting movies like Dune ($82 million), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($80 million), and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($58 million).

And it seems like the movie’s earnings could turn out to be much higher than $200 million as AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aaron confirmed 200,000 people bought advance tickets back in May, making the threequel have “more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have a history of amassing huge audiences turnouts as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Avengers currently hold spots in the top 10 of the 50 highest-grossing movies ever.

And, even with superhero fatigue becoming an issue with some audiences, Deadpool & Wolverine has a real shot at making the MCU a theater powerhouse once again.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 25.