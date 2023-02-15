The Mandalorian Season 3: Din & Grogu return in new clip

Din and Grogu reunite with Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga in a new clip from The Mandalorian Season 3, the third season of the Star Wars show.

When we last saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu – otherwise affectionately known as Baby Yoda – they bid a tearful farewell in the Season 2 finale, with Luke Skywalker taking him away for training.

At least, that’s if you’re a Star Wars fan who’s yet to watch The Book of Boba Fett. The spinoff saw the father-and-son duo meet again on Tatooine, where the “kid” chose the path of the Mandalorian over the Jedi.

Article continues after ad

This teed them up for a whole new adventure in The Mandalorian Season 3, and we’ve now got a sneak peek of their reunion with Weathers’ Greef.

New The Mandalorian Season 3 clip drops

In the new clip, pulled from the Apple App Store and shared by u/SidiousRisingAgain on Reddit, Din has a chat with Greef while Grogu gets up to mischief in the background, spinning on his chair and using the Force to steal sweets.

Greef offers Din a “beautiful parcel” in Nevarro, but he can’t accept. “I have some matters to look after,” he tells him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Greef says he’s confused, as he presumed his mission had been completed, yet he’s still traveling around with the “same little critter.” Din explains that he removed his helmet, making him an apostate and setting up the season’s trip to Mandalore.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Empire, Pascal teased: “What I love most about Season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians.

“That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 comes to Disney+ on March 1. Find out more here.