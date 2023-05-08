The Little Mermaid: All live-action cast & characters

The Little Mermaid live-action Disney film is on its way, so here’s all the major cast and characters you need to know.

As of late, Disney has been re-imagining many of their most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. From Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, to Aladdin, The Little Mermaid is the next classic to be given the live-action treatment.

The original first came out in 1989, became a massive hit, and is now one of the most beloved animated films of all time. And while you may know the characters of the original, this live-action boasts a couple of new faces, and certainly new actors.

So here is a list of all the major cast and characters you need to know for the upcoming live-action film.

Halle Bailey – Ariel, AKA The Little Mermaid

Disney

Ariel is the Little Mermaid herself. As brave as she is curious, she’ll do anything to find out more about the above surface and those who walk it. While her passions get her into a lot of trouble with other merfolk, and get her tricked by Ursula the Sea Witch, Ariel is truly good and kind at heart.

Ariel is played by Halle Bailey, who is also in Grown-ish, The Color Purple, and the recent The Lion King remake. While there were many internet users who tried to hate on Bailey and the film, due to Ariel now being a woman of color, those at Disney have pushed back, with Josh Gad calling them “pathetic trolls.”

Jonah Hauer-King – Eric

Eric is the prince of this film, and Ariel’s love interest. He is kind and adventurous, and while he might have his heart set on the girl who rescued him at sea – who was Ariel, unbeknownst to him – he doesn’t hesitate to look after a newly mute Ariel when she first steps onto land.

Jonah Hauer-King plays Eric, and is also in The Flat Share and The World on Fire. This film is set to grant Eric some more development, as his and Ariel’s relationship will be slightly updated to match more modern-day relationships.

Jacob Tremblay – Flounder

Disney

Flounder the fish is Ariel’s best friend, though he has trouble keeping up with her never-ending energy and curiosity. He can be a little skittish, especially when Ariel wants him to break the rules with her, but fights through his fear when his friends need him.

Flounder is played by Jacob Tremblay, who can also be seen in award-winning performances in Room, Wonder, and Good Boys.

Daveed Diggs – Sebastian

Disney

Sebastian the crab is a guardian of Ariel, and is constantly having to try and get her out of trouble, mainly so he won’t get in trouble with the King, Ariel’s father. His strait-laced persona causes him to butt heads with many of those around him, and unfortunately he happens to find himself in a lot of sticky situations.

Daveed Diggs plays Sebastian, and is best known for his role as Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the hit musical Hamilton. He can also be seen in Blindspotting and Snow Piercer.

Awkwafina – Scuttle

Disney

Scuttle is a friend of Ariel, who has a – albeit rather flawed – knowledge of the human world and its many contraptions. Ariel generally goes to them for advice when she’s found a new human artifact, and when she herself goes to the surface, Scuttle dies their best to help her out.

Scuttle has been gender-bent for this live-action film, as the role is now played by comedic actor Awkwafina. Awkwafina can be spotted in a multitude of Disney products, from Raya and the Last Dragon to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Melissa McCarthy – Ursula

Disney

Ursula is the villain of The Little Mermaid and one of the most iconic Disney villains out there. After being banished from the merfolk’s kingdom, she plots and schemes her way to steal the crown from King Triton, all while manipulating people into giving up their souls for her.

Comedic actor Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula, who is known for Gilmore Girls, Bridesmaids, The Heat, and Spy.

Javier Bardem – King Triton

Disney

King Triton is the ruler of the underwater world, and Ariel’s father. He is rather strict with his daughter, as he believes that humans are dangerous and should be kept away from all merfolk. However, the film’s events will bring his beliefs to task.

King Triton is played by Javier Bardem, most known for his roles in No Country for Old Men, Pirates of the Caribbean 5, and Skyfall.

Noma Dumezweni – Queen Selina

Queen Selina is a new character for the live-action Little Mermaid movie. While not much is known about her just yet, we do know that she is Prince Eric’s mother, and perhaps she is a player in the divide between Merfolk and humanity.

Queen Selina is played by Noma Dumezweni, who also appears in The Watcher and Made for Love.

The Littler Mermaid will drop in cinemas on May 26, 2023. Watch the trailer above.

