Succession Season 4 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters of Succession Season 4, the final season of HBO’s sensational, award-winning show.

Succession revolves around the trials, tribulations, and betrayals of the Roy family, headed up by merciless patriarch and media mogul Logan Roy. With the fourth season, it seems the series may finally live up to the title’s promise, with someone set to take the reins.

Over the course of its run, the show has racked up multiple awards and nominations for its star-studded cast; last year, it took home Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor.

With the first episode of Succession Season 4 on the horizon, here’s all the major characters in the show’s cast.

Succession Season 4 cast and characters

We can expect the vast majority of Succession’s cast – from the main members of the family to smaller, supporting players – to return for Season 4.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Logan Roy: Brian Cox

Brian Cox plays Logan Roy, the curmudgeonly CEO of Waystar Royco, a huge media conglomerate involved in news, entertainment, theme parks, cruises, and more. He’s constantly at odds with his children, he’s had repeated issues with his health, but he’s “bulletproof.”

While Succession may have given Cox his most memorable role, he’s also known for a wide range of performances in the likes of Mindhunter, Braveheart, the Bourne movies, Troy, and more.

Kendall Roy: Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong plays Kendall Roy, the eldest of Logan’s children from his second marriage. At the start of the show, he believed he’d been groomed for the top job, but he’s let down and cast aside by his dad. We’ve seen him struggle with substance abuse and stage multiple coup d’etats against Logan, all of which have failed… so far.

Strong has garnered the most acclaim for his performance in Succession, despite some criticizing his method acting (including Cox himself). He’s also appeared in The Gentlemen, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Big Short.

Shiv Roy: Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook plays Shiv Roy, the youngest of the Roy siblings. While more focused on politics at the start of the series, we’ve seen her tempted by the poisoned chalice of Waystar and even teased by her dad as his replacement – of course, that didn’t work out, and it’s led to further tensions with her father and her marriage falling apart.

Snook starred alongside Ethan Hawke in Predestination, one of the best sci-fi movies of the 2010s. She’s also appeared in Steve Jobs and Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman.

Roman Roy: Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin plays Roman Roy, Logan’s second-born from his second marriage, although he’s always treated like he’s the youngest. Despite multiple business catastrophes – a failed rocket launch, sending a dick pic to his dad – his business acumen is strong and he could still be a major contender for the throne.

Culkin is likely best known for starring in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and yes, he’s the brother of Macaulay and Rory.

Connor Roy: Alan Ruck

Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy, Logan’s eldest child. He’s constantly sidelined by his three half-siblings, although he takes little interest in Waystar unless it’s threatening the money in his pocket. In Season 4, we’ll see him continue his campaign for the presidency.

Ruck famously starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off as Cameron, the bossed-around best pal of Matthew Broderick’s titular slacker. He’s also appeared in Speed, Twister, and Freaky.

Tom Wambsgans: Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen plays Tom Wambsgans, Shiv’s lapdog husband and outsider to the Roy clan. He’s a bit of a sociopath at work, and he’s undermined by his family-in-law, but his drive to climb the ladder saw him carry out a devastating double-cross at the end of Season 3.

Macfadyen co-starred with Keira Knightley in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice, as well as appearing in Frost/Nixon, Quiz, and Operation Mincemeat.

Greg Hirsch: Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun plays Greg Hirsch, also known as “Cousin Creg”, Logan’s towering great nephew and the constant target of mockery and cringe-worthy torture by the Roys. However, despite Tom’s cruelty, they have the closest bond of anyone in the show, and it may be what takes them to the top.

Braun is known for an assortment of roles, including Sky High, Princess Protection Program, Red State, Prom, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Lukas Matsson: Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård plays Lukas Matsson, the Swedish CEO of Gojo. He was introduced in Season 3 and immediately became a force to be reckoned with, especially after putting himself forward as Logan’s heir and convincing him to sell Waystar Royco.

Skarsgård is best known for playing Eric Northman in True Blood, as well as performances in Big Little Lies, The Northman, and Infinity Pool.

Gerri Kellman: J. Smith Cameron

J. Smith Cameron plays Gerri Kellman, who serves as general counsel to Logan and – in the first three seasons at least – was his second-in-command, even stepping in as interim CEO. She also has an icky, not-entirely-mutual relationship with Roman.

Cameron has enjoyed a long film and television career, also appearing in True Blood, as well as Rectify, Vengeance, and Search Party.

Frank Vernon: Peter Friedman

Peter Friedman plays Frank Vernon, a longtime confidant of Logan who also served as Waystar’s chief operating officer. Their relationship has been quite bumpy, on account of a vote of no confidence in Logan, but they’re on steadier terms again.

Friedman starred as George Silver in Brooklyn Bridge and has made numerous guest appearances in such series as Miami Vice, NYPD Blue, and Without a Trace.

Karl Muller: David Rasche

David Rasche plays Karl Muller, Waystar Royco’s chief financial officer. He’s loyal to Logan, although he can come across a bit like a bumbling fool when under pressure.

Rasche has also starred in L.A. Law, Monk, The West Wing, Veep, and In The Loop.

Willa Ferreyra: Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe plays Willa Ferreyra, Connor’s escort, partner, and wife-to-be. She’s also an aspiring playwright, but she seems to have given up that dream after her play flopped on Broadway. In Season 3, she agreed to marry Connor, making her a possible first-lady-in-waiting (ha!).

Lupe has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Mr Mercedes.

Kerry: Zoe Winters

Zoe Winters plays Kerry, Logan’s assistant who was first introduced in Season 2. In the third season, her presence increased, and there’s been a few hints about them having a sexual relationship and Logan wishing to boost his virility so they can have a baby together.

Winters also starred in Hunters, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and The Good Fight.

That’s everything we know about the cast of Succession Season 4. Check out the rest of our coverage here.