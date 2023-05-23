The Little Mermaid 2023 soundtrack: All songs in the live-action remake

Here’s everything you need to know about The Little Mermaid soundtrack, including the full list of old and new songs from the new Disney remake.

As of late, Disney has been re-imagining many of their most famous animated films and transferring them into the live-action world. From Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, to Aladdin, The Little Mermaid is the next classic to be given the live-action treatment.

The plot of the film is as such: “The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric.”

Now, the 1989 original was praised heavily for its music, as it helped kickstart the Broadway-esque formula of the Disney renaissance and its many movies. Now, audiences will no doubt be piling in to see the remake, which we encourage in our review of the film. Our review also discusses the old and new songs of the film, all of which will be listed below.

The Little Mermaid live-action soundtrack: Full track list

As this movie is a musical like its animated version was before, this remake features a lengthy soundtrack, featuring the classic Little Mermaid songs, along with new songs, lyrics and instrumentals.

Most of the instrumental music is written by Howard Menken, with lyrics from the late great Howard Ashman. Bringing in much of the new music and lyrics is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has worked on other ocean-set Disney films like Moana.

Miranda has introduced some more modern songs into the film, including a song for Scuttle, Prince Eric, and a second reprise of Part of Your World, which was the new song that we loved the most in our review of the film.

Check out the full track list below:

Triton’s Kingdom – instrumental

– instrumental Part of Your World – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Fathoms Below – performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank and Ensemble

– performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank and Ensemble Part of Your World (Reprise) – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Under the Sea – performed by Daveed Diggs and Cast

performed by Daveed Diggs and Cast Wild Uncharted Waters – performed by Jonah Hauer-King

– performed by Jonah Hauer-King Poor Unfortunate Souls – performed by Melissa McCarthy

– performed by Melissa McCarthy For the First Time – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Kiss the Girl – performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Ensemble

– performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Ensemble The Scuttlebutt – performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs

– performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs Eric’s Decision – instrumental

– instrumental Vanessa’s Trick – instrumental

– instrumental Part of Your World (Reprise II) – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Kiss the Girl (Island Band Reprise) – instrumental

– instrumental Finale – instrumental

If you want a taste of the music, check out the clip of Melissa McCarthy performing Poor Unfortunate Souls below:

The entire soundtrack is currently available to listen to online, either on Amazon Music or on YouTube. Although we’d recommend hearing it in cinemas first!

The Little Mermaid will splash in cinemas on May 26. To read more of our Little Mermaid coverage, click here.