How many episodes of The Idol are there?

The Idol, the controversial new drama from Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, is here – so, here’s how many episodes to expect and their release schedule on HBO and other platforms.

Coming after the near-unanimous praise of Succession and Barry’s feel-bad chaser on Sunday nights, HBO has waded into far more divisive waters with The Idol.

Co-created by Levinson, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, the series revolves around fictional pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her icky relationship with a club owner, and how it impacts her career in the wake of a “mental break.”

The first episode was a showcase for what’s to come: provocative, explicit imagery and dialogue that cuts as hard as it cringes – so, here’s how many episodes The Idol has in store for us.

The Idol episodes & release schedule

There are six episodes in the first season of The Idol.

In terms of their release schedule, you can find release dates for every episode below:

Episode 1: ‘Pop Tarts & Rat Tales’ — June 4, 2023

Episode 2: ‘Double Fantasy’ — June 11, 2023

Episode 3: ‘Daybreak’ — June 18, 2023

Episode 4: ‘Stars Belong To The World’ — June 25, 2023

Episode 5 — July 2, 2023

Episode 6 — July 9, 2023

In the UK and other territories, all episodes will drop the following day. You can find out exactly which time and platform for your location here.

The official synopsis reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

