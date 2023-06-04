How to watch The Idol – what time is it streaming?
What time does The Idol come out on HBO? The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s controversial series is nearly here, so here’s how to watch it and what time it’s available to stream.
Coming after the year-defining highs of Succession and Barry, arguably two of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century, HBO – armed with its rebranded streaming platform, Max – is wading into divisive waters with The Idol.
The new series comes from Euphoria and Assassination Nation’s Sam Levinson, finally reaching screens after contentious development and colorful early reviews, with one critic describing it as a “Pornhub-homepage odyssey.”
So, ahead of its release tonight, here’s what time it’ll come out on HBO and how you can stream it elsewhere.
The Idol release date & time
Episode 1 of The Idol will be available to stream from Sunday, June 4.
In terms of what time new episodes of The Idol will be available to watch on HBO and other platforms, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:
|Time zone
|Time
|Date
|US Eastern Time
|9pm
|June 4
|US Central Time
|8pm
|June 4
|US Mountain Time
|7pm
|June 4
|US Western Time
|6pm
|June 4
|Alaska Daylight Time
|5pm
|June 4
|Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time
|3pm
|June 4
|Brasilia Standard Time
|10pm
|June 4
|India Standard Time
|6:30am
|June 5
|Eastern European Time
|4am
|June 5
|Central European Time
|3am
|June 5
|UK Time
|2am
|June 5
|Western European Time
|2am
|June 5
|New Zealand Standard Time
|1pm
|June 5
For UK viewers, it won’t be available to watch until June 5, but it will air twice in the same day: once at 2am and later at 9pm, as well as being added to Sky on-demand.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Below we’ve listed several countries, including the US and UK, and the specific streaming platform or provider the show will be available on:
- US: HBO and Max
- Canada: Crave
- UK: Sky Atlantic and Sky on demand
- France: Amazon Prime
- Australia: Binge
- New Zealand: Neon
- Italy: Sky Atlantic
- Switzerland: Sky Atlantic
- Germany: Sky Atlantic
- Austria: Sky Atlantic
The official synopsis reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.
“Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”
The Idol Episode 1 will be available to stream from June 4. Find out more about the show here, check out reviews here, and learn a bit more about the controversy here.