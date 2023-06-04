How to watch The Idol – what time is it streaming?

What time does The Idol come out on HBO? The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s controversial series is nearly here, so here’s how to watch it and what time it’s available to stream.

Coming after the year-defining highs of Succession and Barry, arguably two of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century, HBO – armed with its rebranded streaming platform, Max – is wading into divisive waters with The Idol.

The new series comes from Euphoria and Assassination Nation’s Sam Levinson, finally reaching screens after contentious development and colorful early reviews, with one critic describing it as a “Pornhub-homepage odyssey.”

So, ahead of its release tonight, here’s what time it’ll come out on HBO and how you can stream it elsewhere.

Episode 1 of The Idol will be available to stream from Sunday, June 4.

In terms of what time new episodes of The Idol will be available to watch on HBO and other platforms, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Time zone Time Date US Eastern Time 9pm June 4 US Central Time 8pm June 4 US Mountain Time 7pm June 4 US Western Time 6pm June 4 Alaska Daylight Time 5pm June 4 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 3pm June 4 Brasilia Standard Time 10pm June 4 India Standard Time 6:30am June 5 Eastern European Time 4am June 5 Central European Time 3am June 5 UK Time 2am June 5 Western European Time 2am June 5 New Zealand Standard Time 1pm June 5

For UK viewers, it won’t be available to watch until June 5, but it will air twice in the same day: once at 2am and later at 9pm, as well as being added to Sky on-demand.

Below we’ve listed several countries, including the US and UK, and the specific streaming platform or provider the show will be available on:

US: HBO and Max

Canada: Crave

UK: Sky Atlantic and Sky on demand

France: Amazon Prime

Australia: Binge

New Zealand: Neon

Italy: Sky Atlantic

Switzerland: Sky Atlantic

Germany: Sky Atlantic

Austria: Sky Atlantic

The official synopsis reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

The Idol Episode 1 will be available to stream from June 4. Find out more about the show here, check out reviews here, and learn a bit more about the controversy here.