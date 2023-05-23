What is The Idol about? Lily-Rose Depp’s HBO series explained

The Idol, HBO’s new drama series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, is set to hit the small screen this summer – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and if it’s worth watching.

Everyone thinks being a pop star is all glitz and glamour, but what happens when you pull back the glittery curtain to see the music industry’s ugly underbelly? Well, Max’s new show The Idol is ready to take fans on a wild ride to the darker side of Hollywood.

Created by Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye (also known as The Weeknd), The Idol has been branded as the grown up version of Euphoria, Levinson’s other glitter-covered, fever dream of a TV show. As the series has been plagued with scandals, it’s sure to be the show of the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Idol, including its plot, who’s in it, and if it’s worth watching.

What is The Idol about?

The Idol follows a young pop star who stumbles into the clutches of a charismatic cult leader after suffering from a nervous breakdown that made her fall from grace.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Jocelyn, an aspiring pop idol who, after having a nervous breakdown that causes her last tour to be canceled, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest pop star in America and begins a complex relationship with Tedros, a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult.”

With a plot like that, controversy was bound to find the show. And things really hit the fan when Rolling Stone published an article in which it alleged that sources who worked on the production called it a “sh*tshow.” They also alleged that changes to the series were made because Tesfaye felt it was heading too much into a “female perspective.”

The allegations didn’t stop there, as one source described Levinson’s script for the show as a “rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show – and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

While both Levinson and Tesfaye have disputed these claims, calling them “untrue” and a total “misunderstanding,” the damage is done as most people think The Idol will be a total mess.

The Idol cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of The Idol includes:

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedros

Troye Sivan as Xander

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Jane Adams as Nikki Katz

Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist

Rachel Sennott as Leia

Hari Nef as a Vanity Fair writer

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Hank Azaria as Chaim

Though Rose-Depp has acted before, this is her first leading role and, from the reviews coming out of Cannes, it might be her best work yet. Deadline called her performance “riveting,” giving her props for being able to work with the show’s highly sexualized scripts. And Yasmine Kandil, a senior film critic at DiscussingFilm, called Rose-Depp’s performance “the strongest to date.”

It’s incredibly impressive that Rose-Depp has made such an impact on audiences, as only two of The Idol’s six episodes were shown at Cannes Film Festival. It’s good to know that there will be great performances, even if everything else is hanging by a thread.

Is The Idol worth watching?

Although The Idol hasn’t premiered to general audiences, critics who saw the first two episodes at Cannes have mostly negative feelings about the show, leading to a measly 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

So far, the early reviews don’t exactly bode well for the show’s future premiere.

Collider referred to Levinson’s approach to the show’s sex scenes as “underwhelming” and “bland,” adding that “there’s no substance behind his style.” And Variety harshly criticized the script written by Levinson, Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, writing: “[It seems like it’s] calculated to fool audiences into thinking they’re observing how Hollywood operates, when so much of it amounts to tawdry clichés lifted from Sidney Sheldon novels and softcore porn.”

Whether you want to watch The Idol because of its scandalous history or because you’re a fan of Tesfaye, Rose-Depp, and Levinson, you’re sure to get a wild six episodes of television either way.

The Idol premieres on June 4, 2023, on both HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. You can check out more of our TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

