Will there be a The Idol Season 2?

Will there be a Season 2 of The Idol? Here’s what we know about the next chapter of the divisive HBO show.

The Idol, headlined by Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd, has been one of the most divisive shows on television since it first aired on June 4, 2023.

Widely-panned by critics and audiences alike, The Idol has developed something of a cult following in its brief time on the air by viewers “hate watching” the show, leading to it briefly becoming one of HBO’s most-watched programs.

But will The Idol come back for Season 2 due to these strong numbers, or has the controversy surrounding the show killed its chances for another run?

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Idol?

According to Page Six, it appears that a second season of The Idol is unlikely.

According to the report, The Weeknd’s “‘egomaniacal’ behavior on set” and the many controversies surrounding the show’s depiction of sex scenes is the primary reason that HBO is considering cancelling the show.

Sources have told Page Six both that The Idol “was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series” but also that “[t]he door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet].”

Given that the show has only aired two episodes as of the time of this writing, it seems incredible that the show’s future is already this uncertain, but some scenes in the second episode actually caused fans to “lose respect” for The Weeknd, who is both a star of the show and it’s co-creator.

Why is The Idol so controversial?

Warning: Spoilers for The Idol Season 1 to follow.

The Idol follows fictional up-and-coming pop star Jocelyn, played by Rose-Depp, who begins a relationship with Tedros, played by The Weeknd, who is a self-described “self-help guru” but is in reality the leader of a cult.

The show has been slammed for its depiction of sex, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “more regressive than transgressive,” and Variety wrote that it “plays like a sordid male fantasy.”

HBO Max The Idol has been panned for the relationship between Jocelyn and Tedros.

But beyond its depiction of the relationship between Jocelyn and Tedros, the show’s quality has also been mocked with Indie Wire writing “it’s really more like somebody put BLACK SWAN, SUCCESSION, and SECRETARY in a blender and let it rip…[but] this doesn’t put it on the level of any of those!”

But it’s not just the critics who have a problem with The Idol, it has also not been well-received by fans. The show currently has a 58% approval on RottenTomatoes and a 4.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Without much fan support and viewership dwindling, The Idol might not be getting an encore.