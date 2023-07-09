Why isn’t The Idol Episode 6 on tonight?

With the release of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s drama series The Idol, fans have wondered when Episode 6 will air.

The Idol, created by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, has been plagued by a ton of controversies, including set members quitting and critics heralding it as glorifying abusive relationships.

The show follows Jocelyn, a pop star trying to revive her career after canceling her previous tour due to a mental health crisis. During her journey of self discovery, she ends up in the clutches of cult leader Tedros, who seems to want to be in her good graces so he can use her star power.

As the fifth episode of Season 1 aired last Sunday, fans have wondered when Episode 6 will air and at what time. Here’s everything we know.

Where is The Idol Episode 6?

Unfortunately, The Idol will not have an Episode 6.

The Idol has officially ended with five episodes, but you wouldn’t be wrong if you thought the series was supposed to have six episodes.

According to TVLine, a source close to the show’s production stated: “The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring 5.”

And, to pile up on the bad news, The Idol has not been renewed for a second season – but that doesn’t mean that there’s no hope for another second, as one of the show’s actors said that the series was “intentionally” building the foundation to return.

