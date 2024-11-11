5 burning questions Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 needs to answer

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 returns to Netflix this week, and the show has lots of questions that need answering as we near the end of the Karate Kid spinoff.

A Karate Kid series that catches up with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the present-day didn’t sound like a knockout, but Cobra Kai has proved to be a monster hit for Netflix.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka have been a revelation revisiting the roles that made them famous, while the show has also turned a new young cast of karate kids into stars.

Season 6, Part 2 is the last block of episodes before the show ends with Part 3 in 2025, meaning there’s lots of storylines coming to a close, and just as many questions that need answers from Part 1.

1. Will Tory stay with Cobra Kai?

Netflix

Tory has had a torrid time throughout the six seasons of Cobra Kai, especially in the last few episodes, where her mother died, and she bottled up the resulting pain, rage, and sadness.

That culminated in Tory falling out with her Miyagi-Do colleagues and mentors, and in a shock move at the end of Season 6, Part 1, joining up with the Cobra Kai dojo to compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

So will she remain with the enemy and fight her former friends, or see the error of her ways? This conflict will doubtless be the centerpiece of Part 2.

2. Did Mr. Miyagi really kill someone during the Sekai Taikai?

Sony Pictures

The Karate Kid movies and Cobra Kai series haven’t exactly been filled with mystery, but Season 6 Part 1 delivered just that when Daniel discovered Mr. Miyagi’s hidden box.

Inside were pictures, newspaper clippings, and clues pointing to his former sensei previously competing in the Sekai Taikai tournament, and maybe even killing someone and assuming another identity.

With Daniel’s entire belief system based on the teachings of Miyagi – as well as the Cobra Kai ethos – this revelation brings his world crashing down, so doubtless LaRusso will be determined to solve said mystery in these episodes.

3. Will Terry Silver show up in Barcelona?

Columbia Pictures

Terry Silver was the antagonist in the much maligned Karate Kid Part III, while he joined Cobra Kai to be the antagonist in Seasons 4 and 5.

But it didn’t end well for the character, with Daniel defeating him in combat, Silver’s students turning on him, and Stingray reversing his testimony, resulting in Terry being arrested at the end of Season 5.

But you can’t keep a good villain down, so don’t be surprised to see Silver beating the charges against him and returning to once again make Daniel’s life a misery at some point in Season 6.

4. How does Jackie Chan fit into all of this?

YouTube/Sony

2025 is a big year for fans of the 1984 and 2010 Karate Kid movies, as a new film is coming where we’ll finally see Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan share the screen.

Details are scarce about the forthcoming feature, which is currently somewhat unimaginatively titled Karate Kid. But Cobra Kai’s current Mr. Miyagi mystery looks like it might be setting up storylines that will pay off in the movie.

So if Jackie Chan doesn’t cameo in Season 6 Part 2, expect to see his ‘Mr. Han’ popping up at the end of Part 3.

5. Will Hilary Swank cameo?

Columbia Pictures

We don’t yet know if Hilary Swank is in Season 6 of Cobra Kai, but pretty much everyone else from the first four movies has made an appearance in the series, so Cobra Kai needs her character Julie Pierce for completion’s sake.

There’s a chance she’ll appear in Barcelona, maybe overseeing a rival Dojo at the tournament. But it’s more likely that if Swank does appear, she’ll cameo during Season 6, Part 3, when presumably Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai will be back on home turf.

For more Cobra Kai, check out the forgotten action movie mentioned in Season 6, Part 1, plus every song on the Season 6 soundtrack. Alternatively, here's a list of the best new TV shows streaming this month as well as new movies streaming.